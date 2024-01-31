Wintrust Field Improvements Underway

Schaumburg, IL - After a second consecutive record-shattering attendance season in 2023, Wintrust Field continues to see improvements with several new features for 2024 under construction currently.

"We are constantly looking to improve the fan experience at the ballpark on all levels. We take great pride in what we bring for baseball fans in Chicagoland and can't wait for fans to come see everything new this summer." said Michael Larson, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Schaumburg Boomers.

Wintrust Field saw a large new video board mid-season in 2023 and a new audio system prior to the season; and the list of improvements for 2024 are extensive and include projects from both the Schaumburg Boomers organization as well as the Village of Schaumburg. Included in the projects are:

New and improved Schaumburg Club featuring new enhanced food service areas, aesthetic updates, and new video system perfect for meetings and non-baseball events. The Schaumburg Club is located on the suite level and holds 80 - 175 people, it is available for games for company events, non-game days for meetings & banquets, and new for 2024 will be Sunday Brunch on all Sunday day games.

New Kids Zone presented by Amazon Fresh. The new Kids Zone, located beyond the left field wall, will feature SEVEN new & fun inflatables for kids of all ages. The Kids Zone will remain FREE for fans in attendance. New inflatables include a 40' obstacle course, giant slide, inflatable ski ball, bounce house, tee-ball, giant inflatable couch, and speed pitch.

Updated suites - all sixteen luxury suites are freshly remodeled and also feature new video system tying into the video board, stream, and cable package.

Jim Beam Club updates & dessert bar - the Jim Beam Club, located on the suite level behind home plate, will include new audio-visual enhancements, is the new home to the Boomers four Frontier League Championship Trophies, and is also home to the new suite level dessert bar featuring cakes, sundaes, cold brew coffee, espresso, and more.

New Left Field Party Deck - the Left Field Party Deck is receiving a major overhaul with new seating areas, food service areas, and canopy structure to help provide shade on day games. The Party Deck is available for company outings all summer long.

Outdoor Suites & added drink rails - four new concourse level platforms are in behind home plate in the back of sections J, I, G, & F. The spaces in G & I will feature new outdoor suites right behind home for groups of up to 35. Sections J & F will feature additional concourse space and drink rails.

Additional projects underway include updating concessions stands, remodels of both the home and away clubhouses, new retaining wall in right field, and paved picnic areas.

All projects are expected to be completed prior to the team reporting for spring training in late April. The Boomers promotion schedule, new concessions items, and other fun updates will be released in the coming weeks.

"Coming off of record setting 2023 season we felt the need more than ever to continue investing in the first class experience we strive to provide at Wintrust Field," said Schaumburg Boomers owner, Patrick A Salvi. "In partnership with the Village of Schaumburg, there is no part of Wintrust Field that isn't being invested in ahead of 2024 Opening Day, I cannot wait to for Boomers Fans to see the upgrades and enhanced amenities."

The Boomers have had substantial attendance increases each season since 2018, had the four highest single game attendances in franchise history all in 2023, the highest overall attendance in franchise history, and finished 2023 as the third highest attendance in all of the four MLB Partner Leagues.

The improvements made this offseason are a combination of efforts between Boomers' ownership and the stadium owners, the Village of Schaumburg. Besides being home to the Schaumburg Boomers, Wintrust Field is host to many events including IHSA Super sectionals, Dominican University Baseball, Oakton College Baseball, youth tournaments and showcases, and non-baseball events such as Ballpark Brewfest, School District 54 Graduations, Garba, charity softball games, and more.

"We're excited to see everything in action in the new year. The village is pleased to be working in tandem with the Boomers organization to add to the fans' experience when they come to see games at Wintrust Field," said Schaumburg Village President Tom Dailly.

Groups and season ticket packages are on-sale now and single-game tickets for the 2024 season go on-sale February 1 at 10:00am.

