Titans Sign Promising Duo for 2024 Season

January 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Outfielder Jonathan Sierra with the South Bend Cubs

(Ottawa Titans) Outfielder Jonathan Sierra with the South Bend Cubs(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the additions of outfielder Jonathan Sierra and left-handed pitcher Arlison Rodriguez for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Sierra, 25, joins the fold for a return to professional baseball with the Titans in 2024. Last appearing in 2022 for the Midwest League champion South Bend Cubs, the high-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, Sierra hit .255 with three home runs and drove in 21 runs over 55 games.

Hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sierra presents the ability to play at either corner outfield position or first base through seven professional seasons. A proven winner, Sierra has been a member of four teams in the Cubs organization that have captured their respective league championship.

Signed as an international free agent by the Cubs in 2015, Sierra has suited up in 413 games and is a lifetime .253 hitter with 75 doubles, 14 home runs, and 174 RBI.

Rodriguez, 20, joins the team out of the New York Mets organization, where he has spent the last two seasons in the Dominican Summer League. This past season, he went 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA in 16 games (three starts, 13 in relief) over 44.1 innings.

Hailing from Willemstad, Curaçao, Rodriguez will enter his third season of professional baseball next summer and first in North America. The 6-foot-5 lefty was signed as an international free agent in 2021 and has 34 career MiLB appearances. Rodriguez also holds a lifetime 68 strikeouts over 70.2 innings of work.

In other news, the Titans have completed several trades. First, the team has traded the rights of RHP Justin Showalter to the New Jersey Jackals for the rights to catcher Justin Mazzone and a player to be named later. Mazzone's rights have since been moved to the Pioneer League's Missoula PaddleHeads for future considerations.

Also, the Titans have traded RHP Thomas Bruss to the Missoula PaddleHeads in exchange for the contract rights to OF Patrick Lee.

Further, the team has moved LHP Javier Reynoso to the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association in exchange for future considerations.

Finally, the club has traded OF Austin Davis to the Pioneer League's Oakland Ballers.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.