100 Days Until Home Opener

The countdown to Opening Day has begun! Only 100 days separate us from the home opener at Skylands Stadium on May 10th, 2024, at 7:05 pm. Mark your calendars for this much-anticipated event, where the Sussex County Miners will take on our Northern rivals, the Trois-Rivières Aigles, in a spectacular showdown.

As we gear up for an exciting season, we're thrilled to announce the return of many familiar faces. A whopping 20 out of the 24 players from last year's playoff team are set to hit the field once again.

Look forward to the exceptional performances of All-Star outfielders Oraj Anu and Edwin Mateo. On the pitching front, get ready for the return of All-Star pitchers Billy Parsons, Mark Moclair, and Robbie Hitt.

But that's not all! Stay tuned to our Sussex County Miners Social Media channels for updates on additional returning players for the 2024 season. The anticipation is building, and with each announcement, the excitement grows.

Join us for the home opener, where memories are made. As a token of our appreciation for your unwavering support, use the exclusive discount code " OPENINGDAY " during your purchase to enjoy a fantastic $5 off. Don your Miners gear, gather your fellow fans, and be prepared to witness the magic unfold on the field.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of the Miners' journey from the very start. Let's make Opening Day an unforgettable celebration of our love for baseball and our beloved Sussex County Miners!

