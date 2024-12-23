Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Take Four-Game Win Streak into Holiday Break

The Portland Winterhawks capped off the first half of the season with a thrilling 6-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs at home, securing a four-game winning streak as they head into the holiday break. In a back-and-forth contest, the Hawks relied on strong performances from Captain Kyle Chyzowski, forward Tyson Yaremko, and newcomer Alex Weiermair, who helped drive the team to victory with key goals and assists.

Hot Hawks:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski continued his impressive season, posting a three-point game with two goals and an assist, including his 100th career WHL assist.

Forward Tyson Yaremko tallied his first career four-point game, contributing one goal and three assists, including an empty-netter to seal the win.

Forward Alex Weiermair had a breakout performance, scoring two goals for his first career multi-goal game and moving his point total to 9 points (3G, 6A) in just six games.

Forward Diego Buttazzoni extended his point streak to seven games, notching one goal and one assist.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth added two assists to extend his point streak to seven games, collecting 15 assists during that stretch.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 26 shots on net for the win.

Play of the Week:

Alex Weiermair's second goal of the night was a crucial power-play tally that gave the Winterhawks a 5-4 lead over the Chiefs, setting the stage for the eventual victory.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 6, Spokane 4 (Tuesday)

The Winterhawks found themselves in a back-and-forth battle with the Spokane Chiefs, where they ultimately came out on top, 6-4. After a strong start from Diego Buttazzoni, who scored his 50th career WHL goal, and Kyle Chyzowski, who tallied his 24th and 25th goals of the season, Spokane responded with multiple goals, including two power-play strikes. However, Alex Weiermair's second goal of the night and Chyzowski's second of the game helped Portland regain the lead in the third period. After Spokane evened the score at 4-4, Weiermair put the Hawks back in front on the power play, and Yaremko sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták made 26 saves in the win, helping the Hawks enter the holiday break on a high note.

The Week Ahead:

No hockey for the Hawks this upcoming week as they take a well-deserved holiday break. They return to the VMC on Friday, December 27, for a matchup against the Tri-City Americans at 7:00 p.m.

