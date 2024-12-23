Warriors Veteran Kovacevic Powers Moose Jaw with Impressive Performance

Calgary, Alta. - Moose Jaw Warriors forward Rilen Kovacevic has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 22, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Kovacevic, who helped the Warriors to a WHL Championship in May 2024, recorded four points (1G-3A) in one game this past week, powering Moose Jaw to a 5-4 shootout victory at Brandon.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound product of Kelowna, B.C., leads all Warriors in goals with 20. This represents the first WHL season in which the 20-year-old Kovacevic has reached the 20-goal plateau.

On Tuesday, December 17, at Brandon, Kovacevic was named first star of the game thanks to three primary assists and one power-play goal. He set up defenceman Aiden Ziprick to open the scoring in the first period, before giving Moose Jaw a 2-1 advantage on the power play early in the second period. Midway through the second, Kovacevic assisted as Lynden Lakovic tied the game 3-3. With time winding off the clock in the second period, Kovacevic and Lakovic connected once again. Kovacevic gained the offensive zone before dishing to Lakovic on the right wing, who beat the netminder and the clock, scoring with one second remaining to tie the game 4-4.

Having collected 33 points (20G-13A), Kovacevic has already reached a career high in points through only 27 games. His 33 points are good for second on the Warriors, trailing only Lakovic.

Heading into the holiday break, the Warriors have strung together two consecutive victories, thanks in part to a six-game point string from Kovacevic. Dating back to Tuesday, December 3, Kovacevic has tallied 11 points (7G-4A).

Kovacevic's hard-nosed play has earned him the attention of NHL scouts, as he attended rookie camp with the Colorado Avalanche, including dressing for two preseason contests, ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Acquired by the Warriors in 2023-24, Kovacevic has registered 53 points (25G-28A) in 61 games since landing in Moose Jaw. He added another 15 points (4G-11A) in 20 games last spring as the Warriors marched to a franchise-first WHL Championship.

Originally selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the 10th round (204th overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft, Kovacevic has appeared in 192 career WHL regular season contests, notching 102 points (53G-49A) along the way.

Kovacevic and the Warriors (8-19-3-1) will look to make it three wins in a row when they return to action Friday, December 27, with a visit to the Saskatoon Blades (17-10-2-2) at SaskTel Place (7 p.m. ST).

RAIDERS NETMINDER HILDEBRAND NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Prince Albert Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 22, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 20-year-old puckstopper went 1-0-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .941 save percentage this past week, as he recorded 32 saves in a 5-2 road victory at Edmonton on Tuesday, December 17.

Hildebrand was steady from start to finish, turning aside all 12 shots sent his way during the first period of play. After surrendering two power-play goals during the second period, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound product of Martensville, Sask., slammed the door in the third period, stopping all 14 pucks directed at him. Coupled with a three-goal effort from the skaters in front of Hildebrand, the Raiders secured a 5-2 victory over the rival Oil Kings.

The veteran Hildebrand is enjoying a solid 2024-25 season to date, with a record of 13-6-3-0, a 3.31 GAA, .908 SV%, and one shutout.

Hildebrand is looking to build off his career-best 2023-24 campaign, in which he went 25-20-2-2 with a 2.88 GAA, .907 SV%, and two shutouts.

Originally selected by the Raiders in the 13th round (286th overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft, Hildebrand has enjoyed a quality WHL career to date, going 49-43-8-2 with a 3.21 GAA, .898 SV%, and three shutouts.

Hildebrand's stellar efforts with the Raiders earned him the opportunity to continue his development journey with the NCAA's Bemidji State University for the 2025-26 season. He announced his commitment to the Bemidji State University Beavers men's Division 1 hockey program on November 14.

Heading into the holiday break, the Raiders are 7-3-0-0 in their previous 10 outings, while Hildebrand has won five consecutive appearances dating back to November 23.

Hildebrand and the Raiders (15-11-3-0) return to action Friday, December 27 (7 p.m. ST) when they host the Swift Current Broncos (17-13-0-1) at the Art Hauser Centre.

BRONCOS FORWARD RONDEAU NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Swift Current Broncos forward Parker Rondeau has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 22, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Rondeau, 17, recorded two points (1G-1A) and a plus-2 rating in one game this past week, as he was named second star in a 5-4 road victory at Red Deer on Tuesday, December 17.

Hailing from Swift Current, Sask., the 6-foot-1, 166-pound left winger registered a primary assist on Jaxen Gauchier's first-period goal at Red Deer, which helped the visiting Broncos cut into a 2-1 deficit. From there, the Broncos scored five consecutive times, including the eventual game-winning marker from Rondeau late in the second period, en route to an all-important road triumph at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

The game-winning tally was the first of its kind in Rondeau's young WHL career. The multipoint night was also a WHL career first for the Swift Current product.

In his first full WHL season, Rondeau is second among all Broncos rookies in scoring with six points (2G-4A) in 25 games.

Originally selected by the Broncos in the second round (30th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Rondeau made his WHL debut during the 2023-24 campaign, skating in three contests.

Rondeau is a second-generation Bronco - the son of Jeremy Rondeau, who suited up in 249 career WHL regular season games for the Broncos from 1995 through 1999.

Heading into the holiday break, Swift Current (17-13-0-1) is fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference. Rondeau and the Broncos will aim to collect a second consecutive road win when they return to action Friday, December 27 (7 p.m. ST), with a visit to the Art Hauser Centre and the surging Prince Albert Raiders (15-11-3-0).

