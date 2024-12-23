Broncos Forward Rondeau Named WHL Rookie of the Week

December 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Swift Current Broncos forward Parker Rondeau has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 22, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Rondeau, 17, recorded two points (1G-1A) and a plus-2 rating in one game this past week, as he was named second star in a 5-4 road victory at Red Deer on Tuesday, December 17.

Hailing from Swift Current, Sask., the 6-foot-1, 166-pound left winger registered a primary assist on Jaxen Gauchier's first-period goal at Red Deer, which helped the visiting Broncos cut into a 2-1 deficit. From there, the Broncos scored five consecutive times, including the eventual game-winning marker from Rondeau late in the second period, en route to an all-important road triumph at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

The game-winning tally was the first of its kind in Rondeau's young WHL career. The multipoint night was also a WHL career first for the Swift Current product.

In his first full WHL season, Rondeau is second among all Broncos rookies in scoring with six points (2G-4A) in 25 games.

Originally selected by the Broncos in the second round (30th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Rondeau made his WHL debut during the 2023-24 campaign, skating in three contests.

Rondeau is a second-generation Bronco - the son of Jeremy Rondeau, who suited up in 249 career WHL regular season games for the Broncos from 1995 through 1999.

Heading into the holiday break, Swift Current (17-13-0-1) is fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference. Rondeau and the Broncos will aim to collect a second consecutive road win when they return to action Friday, December 27 (7 p.m. ST), with a visit to the Art Hauser Centre and the surging Prince Albert Raiders (15-11-3-0).

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers,

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.