Brandon Wheat Kings Marcus Nguyen Commits to the University of Nebraska Omaha

December 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings are thrilled to announce that 20-year-old forward Marcus Nguyen has officially committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha to play NCAA Division I hockey for the 2025-2026 season, after the completion of his WHL career. This marks a historic moment for the Wheat Kings, as Nguyen will be the first player to make the jump from the WHL to NCAA Division I hockey since Kelly McCrimmon in 1980.

Nguyen, who has been a standout on the Wheat Kings roster since his arrival from Portland this season, has shown exceptional skill and determination throughout his WHL career. His commitment to Nebraska Omaha reflects not only his talent on the ice but his dedication to developing as a player and as a person as he furthers his education.

"This is a big milestone for Marcus and for our organization," said Wheat Kings General Manager and Head Coach, Marty Murray. "Marcus has worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and we are excited to see him take the next step in his hockey career. His commitment to Nebraska Omaha is a testament to his work ethic, character, and love for the game."

The commitment is a proud moment for the Wheat Kings, who have long been recognized for developing top-tier talent. The program has produced many successful players who have gone on to play in the NHL and other professional leagues, but Nguyen's path to NCAA Division I is a unique and exciting development.

As the first Wheat King since Kelly McCrimmon, who played with the Wheat Kings from 1978-1980 then went on to enroll at the University of Michigan and later became a prominent figure in the hockey world, to commit to NCAA Division I hockey, Nguyen's success paves the way for future players looking to make a similar transition.

"We couldn't be more proud of Marcus and the impact he's had on our team," said Wheat Kings Owner and Governor Jared Jacobson. "His commitment to Nebraska Omaha is a great achievement, and we're excited to watch him continue to grow as a player. It's an exciting time for both Marcus and the Wheat Kings."

Nguyen will continue to play an important role for the Wheat Kings this season as he prepares for the next chapter of his hockey career at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Congratulations to Marcus Nguyen on this significant achievement!

