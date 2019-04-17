Winston-Salem Warthogs Game Notes (April 17 vs. Wilmington)

WINSTON-SALEM WARTHOGS (6-7) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (9-4)

RHP Blake Battenfield (0-1, 6.30 ERA) vs. LHP Marcelo Martinez (first start with Wilmington)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #14 (Home Game #7)

BLUE ROCKS EKE PAST DASH

Despite a two-RBI night from Zach Remillard, the Dash fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-3 on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark. Remillard hit an RBI single in the second and a solo shot in the third, but the Blue Rocks took the lead for good in the seventh. With the game tied at three, Cristian Perez got the Blue Rocks started with a sharp single to left. Perez scooted to third after an errant pickoff attempt by Will Kincanon. After two quick outs, Brewer Hicklen deposited a go-ahead single to left to give Wilmington the lead for good.

A HOT START FOR LA PANTERA

Luis Robert, who is ranked the 38th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14, the league office announced on Monday. Robert is off to a hot start to 2019. In 11 games played, he is 23-for-47 with five homers, 16 RBIs and a batting line of .489/.538/.957. He has also already posted 10 multi-hit games this year. The 21-year-old leads the Carolina League in batting average, hits, home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's deal with the Boston Red Sox ($31 million). Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training this year.

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Despite celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday, Jirschele is still the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. Before joining the coaching ranks, Jirschele, the son of Kansas City Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele, played in the White Sox system from 2012-2015.

THROWBACK NIGHT IN WINSTON

For the first time this year, the Dash will don commemorative Warthogs jerseys. Winston-Salem will sport a black jersey with "HOGS" in red on the front, which was one of the Warthogs' home jerseys during that era. Before Winston-Salem became the Dash in 2009, the franchise enjoyed a successful 14-season run as the Warthogs from 1995-2008. During the Warthogs era, Winston-Salem posted a 944-1004 (.485) record and claimed the 2003 Mills Cup, the club's most recent Carolina League championship. The Warthogs also supplied many talented players like Aaron Rowand and Joe Crede for the Chicago White Sox successful run in the 2000s, which included a World Series title in 2005. Eight Warthogs ended up becoming All-Stars, including Aaron Boone, Gio Gonzalez and Carlos Lee. Meanwhile, Dash pitching coach Matt Zaleski (2006-08) and assistant coach John Ely (2008) both played for the Warthogs.

10TH SEASON AT BB&T BALLPARK

Last Thursday's game against the Potomac Nationals marked the beginning of the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark. Coincidentally, the ballpark opener on April 13, 2010, was against the Potomac Nationals.

THE MAGIC OF MADRIGAL

After an 0-for-7 start to the season, Nick Madrigal has found his stroke at the plate. The former first-round pick out of Oregon State is 14-for-35 over his last eight games, which includes four multi-hit performances and four multi-RBI games. On Monday, Madrigal went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the Dash's win over Wilmington. On Saturday, Madrigal tied a career-high with four hits by going 4-for-4 against Potomac. Overall, Madrigal is posting a .341/.378/.439 line in 10 games played.

DASH DOTS

Tyler Frost is currently riding a Dash-best seven-game hitting streak, during which he is 10-for-30 with four doubles and a triple...Frost has posted a hit in all but one game with the Dash, with the lone exception being on April 9 at Wilmington.

