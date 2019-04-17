Pelicans Grind Keys in Series Finale

April 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Grueling at-bats wore down the Frederick Keys (5-8) pitchers on Wednesday night as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (3-11) salvaged the series finale 5-3 at TicketReturn.com Field. The Pelicans plated four of their five runs with two-outs and recorded four hits with runners in scoring position after going 2-for-15 in the first two games. The Keys offense scattered eight hits, including a pair from both Jomar Reyes and Ryan Ripken.

The Keys struck in the first inning on J.C. Escarra's RBI single that scored Kirvin Moesquit all the way from first base. The Pelicans, however, would rally with two-outs in the bottom half of the frame with two consecutive singles and a bases-clearing double from Cam Balego to give Myrtle Beach a 2-1 lead. In the fourth, Balego hit another two-bagger and was knocked in by Jhonny Bethencourt to make it 3-1. Keys starter Michael Baumann (0-1) would exit the game a batter later, finishing the night with five hits, three earned runs, a walk and six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

The two teams exchanged runs in the sixth inning. Frederick capitalized on a Zach Jarrett lead-off double as Ripken's base hit scored him. In the bottom of the inning, Carlos Sepulveda walked, stole second, advanced to third base on the overthrow, and came home safely on a bunt single from Zach Davis to make it 4-2. In the seventh, Moesquit also walked, stole second base and scored on a line-drive single from Reyes to cut the lead 4-3. Jimmy Heron added one more to make it 5-3 for Myrtle Beach, hitting home Davis who tripled before him.

Luis Perez and Steven Klimek combined to toss the final 4.1 innings for the Keys and each allowed two hits and a run. Including Baumann, Keys pitchers combined to throw 186 pitches on Wednesday night and had trouble dealing with base runners, as the Pelicans stole six bags. Bryan Hudson (1-0) garnered the win in 5.1 innings pitched while Brian Glowicki (S, 1) held the Keys scoreless in the final two innings.

The Keys return to Nymeo Field for a four-game home stand against the Salem Red Sox starting Thursday night at 7:00pm. LHP Cameron Bishop (0-0, 4.00 ERA) takes the mound for the Keys opposite Red Sox starter Bryan Mata (1-0, 0.82 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The home stand includes several featured promotions, like Mystery Bobblehead and Mystery Ball Night on Friday, April 19. Fans can enjoy Star Wars Day on Saturday afternoon with the game scheduled for 1:00pm and a Sunday Easter Brunch along with an Easter egg hunt, Kids Takeover Day, and Sunday Funday sponsored by Dogtopia of Frederick. For more information on these promotional events, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.