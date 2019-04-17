Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 17 vs. Frederick

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans finish the series against the Frederick Keys (affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. In the last contest of the three-game set, LHP Bryan Hudson (0-0, 3.60 ERA) makes his third start for the Birds against RHP Michael Baumann (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

KEYS BRING OUT BATS, BIRDS FALL IN FOURTH STRAIGHT

The Frederick Keys slugged their way to an 8-2 win on Tuesday night over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. It was the fourth-straight loss for the Birds and their ninth loss in their last 10 games. After Pelicans starter Ryan Kellogg (1-1) threw three strong innings, the Keys jumped on him for four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Birds countered with a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Tyler Payne. In the sixth, the teams traded runs. Frederick scored in the top half and Carlos Sepulveda singled home a run in the bottom half for the Pelicans. A three-run homer in the top of the ninth for Frederick's Ryan Ripken put the game out of reach.

BEST BACKSTOPS IN BASEBALL?

Both Miguel Amaya and Tyler Payne have controlled the running game brilliantly to start 2019. Among MiLB and MLB teams with at least 20 stolen bases attempted against them, the Pelicans rank first with a 52.4 percent caught-stealing percentage (11-for-21). Amaya has gunned down 8-of-13 potential base stealers to lead all of High-A while Payne has pegged out 3-of-7. In 2018, the Pelicans (behind catchers Jhonny Pereda, P.J. Higgins, Tyler Alamo, Michael Cruz and Tyler Pearson) finished first in the Carolina League in caught stealings (67) and fifth in caught-stealing percentage (36.0 percent). The league-average for caught-stealing percentage in 2018 was 34.2 percent.

THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER, BUT SO IS FIVE

Going five innings seems to be the key for Pelicans starters in the beginning of the season. In the first 12 games, the Birds starter has finished the fifth inning six times. In those starts, they own a 3.60 ERA (12 ER over 30 IP). In the other six starts that have not reached the end of the fifth, the Birds' ERA is 11.19 (29 ER over 23.1 IP). Paul Richan (1), Bryan Hudson (2), Luis Lugo (2) and Javier Assad (1) have made the six five-inning starts.

STEADY AS HE GOES

Pelicans lefty Bryan Hudson is back on the mound for his third start of the season. This year, he has thrown 10.0 innings, allowing just four runs while striking out 11 and walking three. Through two starts last year on the Grand Strand, in 10.0 innings, he ceded nine runs, seven earned, while walking four and only striking out six. In 2018, his walk rate of 11.6 percent was third-highest in the league among those who threw at least 110 innings. In 2019, his 7.1 percent walk rate the 19th-lowest rate in the league.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' two wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has not surrendered a run. Last Friday, Tyler Peyton was strong through three scoreless innings in relief and Ben Hecht tossed a runless ninth inning as well. When the bullpen allows a run, the Birds are 0-11 this season. Overall, the 'pen owns a 1-3 record and a 5.16 ERA.

I WALK IT OUT, I WALK IT OUT

The Pelicans walked a season-best 11 times in last Friday's game against Fayetteville and added eight more on Saturday. Friday's game marked most walks the Pelicans had drawn since May 13, 2018 against the Buies Creek Astros when they coaxed 12 free passes. In those two days, the Pelicans jumped from eighth in the league in walks to tied for third and they now sit third in the league. Frederick has struggled this season with its control as well and they walked 10 Pelicans combined in the first two games of the series. The Keys have issued the most walks in the league this season (71 in 12 games).

BATS STILL WARMING UP

Through the first 13 games of the season, the Pelicans have scored a league-worst 39 runs (3.0/game). The Birds currently last in the Carolina League in batting average (.183), OBP (.285) SLG (.264) and OPS (.549). Miguel Amaya (2), Kevonte Mitchell (2) and Aramis Ademan are the only three Birds to send a ball over the fence in the first 13 games. On the current pace in the small sample size, the Pelicans are projected to hit 140 doubles, 54 home runs and score 420 runs. All would be franchise lows.

PELICAN POINTS

Following the loss last night, the Birds are 0-4-0 in their first four series of the season for the first time in recorded franchise history (dating back to 2005). This is also the first time in that span that the Pelicans started 0-3-0...2-11 is the worst start through 13 games in recorded franchise history as well...The Pelicans' -44 run differential (39 runs scored, 83 runs allowed) is the worst in Minor League Baseball by 14 runs. For reference, the Miami Marlins have Major League Baseball's worst run differential (-43). The Tampa Bay Rays have scored 40 more runs than they have allowed, which paces the majors. Triple-A Las Vegas owns a +41 run differential to lead baseball.

