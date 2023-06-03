Winston-Salem Seeks Second Straight Win in Game Five Matchup with Greensboro

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash look to grab a second consecutive victory and take control of the series homestand against the Greensboro Grasshoppers in Saturday night's game five clash.

Friday night, the "Flights", who took the field as part of the team's Salute to NC initiative, won 4-3 in a walk-off thriller in the tenth inning. After a solid start from Jonathan Cannon, Tristan Stivors was nails in relief, going 2.2 shutout innings to set up Wilfred Veras' ultimate game-winning single.

Pitching Report

Andrew Dalquist is set to get the start Saturday night, and the 22-year-old righty has had a rocky campaign in his second season with the Dash. Through eight starts, the 2019 3rd-round draft pick has compiled a 7.77 ERA with 21 strikeouts, and he's tossed more than 3 innings just twice in that span.

Dalquist has struggled a bit with his command and location, sitting at a 5.32 walks per 9 innings for a 13.4 BB%. Nonetheless, the highly touted prospect has managed solid strikeout numbers, boasting an 8.59 strikeouts per nine innings with a 21.6 K%.

In his last start - May 27 against the Brooklyn Cyclones - Dalquist went 1.2 innings, surrendering two hits and 5 runs, three of which were earned.

Greensboro's Braxton Ashcraft will be toeing the rubber, marking his second start of the series. The six-foot-five righty operates more as an opener, but he's excelled in his second season with the Grasshoppers.

Through eight starts, he's pitched to a 2.82 ERA to go along with 26 strikeouts. In his two starts against the Dash this year, he's spun 4 total innings, giving up five hits and 2 runs, including one homer. He's surrendered 1 or fewer runs in seven of his eight starts and issued just three total walks.

Keys for the Dash

Working long at-bats and making Greensboro's pitchers work will be crucial for the Dash in game five. With Ashcraft likely expected to throw a maximum of 4 frames, Winston-Salem will have a prime opportunity to stretch the Grasshoppers' bullpen and capitalize.

The Dash were especially impressive in that area Friday night, and it showed in the result. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 10 to nine, and batters were consistently patient in their approaches.

Five players tallied at least one hit, including a sensational 4-5 night from Wilfred Veras. Stringing together quality at bats and wreaking havoc on the basepaths is how the Dash have seen their most success this season, and that shouldn't change Saturday night.

In a game where Winston-Salem's bullpen may have to work through long stretches, the offense will need to back them up and provide some support to take the series lead. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium, and Signature Real Estate will be presenting postgame fireworks.

