Inclement Weather Finalizes Grasshoppers Game Against the Dash; Dash Takes the Victory 2-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell 2-0 against the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday, June 3, as inclement weather finalized the game after six innings. The Dash improved to 28-20 while the Grasshoppers fell to 25-23. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 5-3 with one Grasshopper error.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Tsung-Che Cheng as he went 2-2 with a double and one free base. Shawn Ross recorded the only other hit for Greensboro.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Braxton Ashcraft as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits, and two runs (one earned) on three innings of work. Ashcraft took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 0-2 on the season.

Andrew Dalquist took the win for the Dash and moved to 1-4 on the season while Kade Mechals recorded his first save.

The Grasshoppers finish up their away series tomorrow, Sunday, June 4 in Winston-Salem, N.C. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

