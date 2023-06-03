Hudson Valley Edges Aberdeen 3-2

June 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - A go-ahead single by Eduardo Torrealba in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 3-2 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. The win snapped a season-long four-game losing streak for Hudson Valley, who played tonight as their alternate identity, the Cider Donuts.

Chase Hampton was brilliant in the start for Hudson Valley, throwing 7.0 innings and allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 10. It was the third start this season that Hampton struck out 10 batters, and his second straight.

Aberdeen struck in the top of the second in an unconventional way, when Jacob Teter bounced into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded on a groundball to first. Rafael Flores stepped on the bag and threw to second to end the inning with a double play. The tag which completed the double play came after Creed Willems touched home, making the run count and the IronBirds grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Dylan Beavers added to the lead in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly scoring Jud Fabian to extend the IronBirds lead to 2-0.

Hudson Valley cut into the deficit with an RBI single from Cowles in the fifth. Marcos Cabrera roped a leadoff double down the left field line to begin the inning, and setting Cowles up two batters later to halve the deficit to 2-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Josh Breaux and Anthony Garcia collected a pair of singles against Ryan Long to start a rally. Long (3-3) then issued a one-out walk to Grant Richardson to load the bases for Aldenis Sánchez. He launched a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Breaux to tie the game at 2-2.

On the next pitch, Eduardo Torrealba lined a ball through the left side of the infield. The ball was bobbled by the left fielder Douglas Hodo III, allowing Garcia to score and handing the Cider Donuts their first lead of the contest at 3-2.

After Indigo Diaz (1-0) tossed a scoreless frame, Jack Neely took over for the ninth and retired the side, recording his third save of the season. Hudson Valley and Aberdeen will wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 1:45 p.m. The Renegades will send RHP Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.92) to the mound opposite of RHP Alex Pham (2-1, 2.21) for the IronBirds.

Renegades Record: 28-22

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.