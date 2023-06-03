Grasshoppers Fall to the Dash, 4-3 in Fourth Game of Its Away Series

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash 4-3, on Friday, June 2. The Dash improved to 27-20 while the Grasshoppers fell to 25-22. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 10-9 with one Dash error on the Grasshoppers' two.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Sammy Sianni going 2-4 with a double and one free base. Following close behind was infielder Maikol Escotto going 2-4 with a double and one RBI. Abrahan Gutierrez recorded the only Grasshopper home run with one RBI and one run scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Thomas Harrington as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up six hits and three earned runs in 2.1 innings of work. Dante Mendoza took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-1 on the season.

Tristan Stivors took the win for the Dash and moved to 3-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series tomorrow, Saturday, June 3 in Winston-Salem, N.C. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

