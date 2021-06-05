Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 5)

June 5, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Greensboro for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (15-13) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (13-15)

RHP Isaiah Carranza (1-4, 7.00 ERA) vs. LHP Omar Cruz (0-3, 3.55 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC)

Game #29

DASH LOSE BY TWO TOUCHDOWNS, LEAD SERIES 3-1

Despite a close contest early, Greensboro broke the game open late, adding 11 runs between the seventh and eighth innings to defeat the Dash 17-3 in the fourth of six games at First National Bank Field. All 17 runs were earned in the loss, with infielder Lazaro Leal recording the final two outs of the home eighth.

Yolbert Sanchez proved to be a bright spot on an otherwise dreary day for the Dash, socking his first first homer of the season. The bomb was the third of his career and third extra-base hit of the season.

Duke Ellis extended his on-base streak to 12 games in the loss, walking once to keep the streak alive.

Greensboro was led by Grant Koch, who logged a career-best 4 RBIs to pace the 'Hoppers. Despite the loss, the Dash lead the season series three to one, with 20 more games to go throughout the 2021 campaign.

THE OMAR CRUZ FILE

Omar Cruz joins the Pirates organization for his first minor-league season after signing with the San Diego Padres as an international free agent in 2017. Cruz was dealt to Pittsburgh in a trade centered around Joe Musgrove, who tossed the first no-hitter in Padres history earlier this year.

Cruz pitched with both A-level teams in 2019 with solid results - amassing a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 76 in 56 innings of work. Cruz began the season with Greensboro with similarly positive results, logging a 3.55 ERA with 24 punch outs in 12.2 innings, despite an 0-3 record.

Cruz is not known for his pitch speed, but rather for his location and off-speed pitches. His fastball tops out in the lower 90s, but his curveball and changeup feature late movement that keep batters off-balance. Ranked as the #10 prospect in the Pirates system by MLB Pipeline, Cruz is the top-ranked lefty prospect in the organization, meaning he could secure a spot further up in the system sooner rather than later.

THE HIGH-A EAST STANDINGS

With nearly five series in the books, the Dash are neck and neck with the Rome Braves at 15-13, just two games back of first-place Bowling Green. With the Hot Rods squaring off with Rome for the next two days, the Dash have a chance to move up in the standings with two wins, potentially creating a three-way tie for first if Rome knocks off Bowling Green on Saturday and Sunday.

SOME DENIM, SOME DOUGHNUTS, AND SOME HOT SAUCE: A FRIENDLY WAGER

With the proximity of this upcoming series, two local government officials have made a friendly wager based on the outcome of the 24 games the Dash and Grasshoppers play this year.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines both are looking forward to the rivalry between the two cities, but they both have a little something extra riding on the outcome.

In an interview with WFMY, Mayor Vaughan wagered a pair of Wrangler jeans if the Dash were to upend the 'Hoppers in the season-long series. Mayor Joines countered by offering up a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts and "a nice supply of Texas Pete" if Greensboro defeats the Dash. Both officials noted their excitement over the series, and now have a little more skin in the game coming into the first six games.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Davis Martin will pitch for the Dash come Sunday, facing off against the Grasshoppers for the second time this series. Martin allowed three unearned runs and four hits against Greensboro, striking out seven and walking two while not factoring into the decision. Martin has held right-handed hitters to a .196 batting average this season, striking out 30.

Carmen Mlodzinski gets the nod for Greensboro, making his fourth career start. The 31st overall selection in 2020, Mlodzinski carries a 0.79 ERA in 11.1 innings, striking out 18. The right-hander ranks as the #11 prospect in the Pirates system by MLB Pipeline, and boasts a fastball-slider-changeup repertoire that confuses hitters and forces plenty of empty swings.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.