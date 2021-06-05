Upcoming Promotional Schedule, June 8-13

The Rome Braves return home on Tuesday, June 8 to open a six-game homestand against the Asheville Tourists. Asheville, a long-time South Atlantic League rival, was also promoted to High-A during the offseason. The Braves and Tourists will square off for six straight days at State Mutual Stadium, beginning on Tuesday and concluding on Sunday, June 13. Fans in attendance will have the chance to take part in phenomenal daily promotions and the fan-favorite Beach Night Jersey Auction.

Tuesday, June 8

Rome will start the six-game homestand against Asheville at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The daily promotion for Tuesday games all season is $2 Tuesdays, in which fans can get $2 off any bowl ticket or purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 12oz fountain drinks, and domestic draft beers for $2 each.

Wednesday, June 9

Wednesday's contest between the Braves and Tourist is slated for a 7 p.m. first pitch as well. In honor of All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday, those who purchase the All-You-Can-Eat Ticket Package (starting at $36) will have unlimited concession items such as hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda.

Thursday, June 10

The R-Braves will take on the Asheville Tourists on Thursday night, with game-time set for 7 p.m. in Floyd County. Thursday's daily promotion is Thirsty Thursday, where 12oz domestic draft beer and fountain drinks can be purchased for $2 each. Additionally, each Thursday night game in the 2021 season is Wing Night, where fans can find discounted wings from the pizza stand on the third base concourse.

Friday, June 11

Those wanting great family entertainment on a summer Friday night can attend Rome's High-A East South showdown with Asheville on June 11. Game 4 of the six-game homestand will take place on Friday night. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the game will begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

The penultimate matchup of the series against Asheville will be played on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in Rome. Furthermore, Saturday night's contest will mark Beach Night and a Beach Night Jersey Auction at State Mutual Stadium. Fans can enjoy island music, food, and fun while having the opportunity to bid on game-worn jerseys. All proceeds for the jersey auction benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Sunday, June 13

Family Fun Day returns on Sunday, as spectators can buy the Family Fun Day Pack and receive four tickets, four hats, four hamburgers, four sodas, and four popcorns (a value of over $100) for just $50. The last matchup of the week against the Tourists will start at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

More information on daily promotions, theme nights, and giveaways can be found at RomeBraves.com/promotions. For ticketing details, visit RomeBraves.com/tickets or call the Ticket Office at 706-378-5100.

