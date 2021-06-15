Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 15)

June 15, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Greensboro for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (17-19) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (20-16)

LHP Taylor Varnell (3-0, 2.14 ERA) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (2-3, 3.86 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #37

THE BATTLE OF I-40 TAKES A TRIP TO TRUIST STADIUM

For the first time this year, the Dash and Grasshoppers will play six straight at Truist Stadium, shifting the rivalry 29.1 miles to the Camel City. In the first series in Greensboro, the Dash came out of the gates hot before cooling off. Winston-Salem grabbed the first three games in the set before taking a 17-3 loss at the hands of the 'Hoppers. The Dash could not rebound after the defeat, dropping the last two games in the series and splitting the six-game set.

Despite the result for the Dash, they were given some encouraging performances in the series. Ian Dawkins belted three homers in the series, while Duke Ellis slugged his first two career homeruns against Greensboro.

QUINN PRIESTER: SMOKE BILLOWING FROM HIS FINGERTIPS

When Quinn Priester was selected with the 18th pick in the 2019 draft, he became the first high school pitcher taken in the first round from Illinois since former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz. While his physical tools at 6'3" are very projectable, it's the gradual improvement made by the righty that has Pirates fans excited about his future.

Ranked as the #40 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the right-hander spent the pandemic-forced offseason in his hometown of Cary, Illinois pitching in the cold. After bundling with as many layers as possible, the results were tangible - greater control of his pitch arsenal and greater speed and rotation on his off-speed pitches.

Armed with a fastball that maxes at 98 mph, Priester continues to hone his off-speed offerings and heater, working with members of the big-league club as a non-roster invitee to Pittsburgh spring training the last two years. The former prep-star focused on locating his changeup, picking up tricks and tips from current Pirate Steven Brault.

While Priester figures to be a mainstay with the Pirates in the future, the Dash will look to handle the first-round selection's plus four-seamer, which carries a spin rate of over 2,200 rpm.

VARNELL LOOKS FOR VENGEANCE

After allowing three earned in four innings at Greensboro, Varnell will look to work into the fifth inning for the second time this season. In the start, Varnell yielded his only two homeruns allowed of the season, giving up big flies to Matthew Frazier and Aaron Shackelford in the eventual 8-6 Dash win. Despite allowing the pair of round-trippers, Varnell punched out five, tied for his second most of the season. The southpaw continues to impress as a starter in 2021, allowing a 1.69 ERA while starting.

THE 'HOPPERS: HOW DO THEY STACK UP?

On paper, Greensboro is a team that can rack up extra-base hits and runs aplenty while amassing strikeouts in droves on the mound. The Grasshoppers rank in the top three in the High-A East in doubles, homeruns, OPS, RBIs, and walks drawn. Led by Shackelford's ten homeruns and Frazier's .339 average, the offense is perhaps their most dangerous weapon. Greensboro has been without top prospect Nick Gonzales since May 19 but has proved to be ferocious even without their star infielder.

When it comes to pitching, Greensboro ranks second in the High-A East ERA and hits allowed, using a solid blend of starting and relief pitching to put zeros on the board.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash send Johan Dominguez to the mound Wednesday, looking to commence an upward climb in the standings. Dominguez was hit hard in his start against Greensboro this year, allowing five earned runs in four innings at First National Bank Park on June 4, fanning five and walking two. Saddled with the loss in the contest, the righty will look for a bounce back effort.

Greensboro sends Michael Burrows to the hump for the seventh time this season. The right-hander holds a 1.75 ERA and 1-1 record, recording 38 strikeouts in 25.2 innings. The former 11th round pick allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings against the Dash on June 3, striking out six while walking three.

