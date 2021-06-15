BlueClaws Set for Red, White & BlueClaws Weekend with Three Nights of Fireworks

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are set for three great nights of fireworks to celebrate America's birthday as part of Red, White & BlueClaws Weekend, with shows after the games on July 2nd and 3rd and capped by the biggest fireworks show of the summer after the game on July 4th at FirstEnergy Park.

"A ballgame with your family is such a part of the fabric of Americana, and this weekend is going to be very special," said BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti. "Three great nights. Three great fireworks shows. We'll give America the birthday celebration she deserves!"

Fireworks will follow each of the games on July 2nd (presented by the Boy Scouts of America, Jersey Shore Council), 3rd (presented by Tri-Honda), and 4th (presented by Camping World), with each game beginning at 7:05 pm and the gates opening at 6:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

With July 4th falling on a Sunday, the BlueClaws will also have 16 oz. Michelob Ultra's available in the Sand Bar in left field. Plus, members of the BlueClaws Kids Club, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk & Sunny Days Sunshine Center, eat free thanks to Sabrett.

Kids Run the Bases thanks to RWJBarnabas Health after every BlueClaws game this season.

The Boardwalk, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, will be open at all three games, and every game this season. The Boardwalk features popular games like Hoop Shot, Balloon Darts, Ring Toss, Cat Rack, and Goblet Toss and helps put the Jersey Shore stamp on FirstEnergy Park. The BlueClaws also have a mini golf course in right field, The nine-hole family course is open at all games during the season.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

