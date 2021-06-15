Hot Rods Game Notes

Sunday... The Hot Rods tied their season-high win streak with their fifth win against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday, 13-11. Bowling Green outlasted Aberdeen's offense, hitting four homers, two of which came off the bat of Niko Hulsizer. The top five hitters in the lineup combined for all four homers.

A+ Power... With 60 home runs this year, Bowling Green sits in third place in all of minor league baseball in the category. They are the only MiLB team ranked in the top eight that isn't a AAA affiliate. The next closest A+ team on the list is the Cedar Rapids Kernels, who have hit 50 long balls and sit at 16 in the MiLB.

Winning at Home... Over the 12 game homestand, the Hot Rods were 10-2. They boast the best road record in the league this year, going 15-3 inside Bowling Green Ballpark. This was their first homestand longer than six games, and they hit the road the next two weeks for back-to-back road series against Rome and Hickory.

Moving Up... The Hot Rods had four players promoted after last week's 5-1 series victory over Aberdeen. Ruben Cardenas was the lone hitter promoted after hitting .368 with 10 homers, 31 RBIs, and .424 OBP. Peyton Battenfield (2-0, 1.46), Mikey York (0-0, 6.17), and Cristofer Ogando (0-1, 8.31) were also promoted. OF Hill Alexander, and pitchers John Doxakis, Trevor Brigden, and Colby White were promoted to Bowling Green to fill their spots from Low-A Charleston.

Sunday's Notes... Hulsizer had his sixth multi-hit game of the year... He also had his sixth multi-RBI game of the season... Hulsizer's five RBIs on Sunday is just the third time this year that a Hot Rods hitter has collected five or more RBIs... His five RBIs is a career-high... Cardenas had his team-leading 12th multi-hit game... This was his seventh game this year with two hits... Gregorio had his fourth multi-RBI game of 2021... McGowan collected his fourth multi-hit game of the season... Hunt secured his eighth multi-hit game this year... Hulsizer and Cardenas went hit back-to-back homers... Qsar and Ostberg were the last duo to accomplish the feat, which they did on May 6th at Greenville... Despite 13 runs and 13 hits, the Hot Rods left just six runners on base... The Hot Rods finished this 12-game homestand 10-2... They have a 4-1-1 series record this year... BG is 15-3 at home... Bowling Green is 20-11 in night games in 2021... The Hot Rods are 15-2 this year when out-hitting opponents... They are 10-5 when opponents score first...

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... The Hot Rods righty is coming off of his shortest appearance of the season, tossing 3.0 innings out of the bullpen against Aberdeen on June 10th. He surrendered one run on just one hit in that outing. He has faced Rome twice this season, once from the bullpen and another in a start. He was handed the loss in his first appearance against the Braves in relief, giving up three runs over 3.2 innings. In the last game of that series, he earned the win in a 5.0 inning start, giving up one run on five hits.

