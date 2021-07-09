Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 9)

The Dash take on Hickory for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (24-33) vs. Hickory Crawdads (24-33)

LHP Dan Metzdorf (3-1, 4.65 ERA) vs. RHP Zak Kent (4-2, 2.97 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #58

DASH FUMBLE LEAD, DROP GAME THREE

The Hickory Crawdads handed the Dash their fourth straight loss Thursday, scoring four runs in the ninth to edge the Winston-Salem 8-7.

The 'Dads grabbed an early 4-0 edge after RBIs from Frainyer Chavez, Jose Acosta, and Kellen Strahm. The Dash offense struck back quickly, scoring a run in the third after a double from Yoelqui Cespedes.

The Winston-Salem offense stayed hot through the next three innings, tacking on a run in both the fourth and fifth. The Dash cracked the game open with a three-run sixth, punctuated by a Lenyn Sosa two-RBI hit that gave the Dash their first lead at 6-4.

In the eighth, Brian Glowicki was inserted looking for the six-out save. After a smooth first three outs, the reliever ran into trouble in the ninth. Following a single and pinch-hit double, Strahm cracked a fly ball into left field that dropped after it was lost in the lights, scoring two and tying the game. After a strikeout, Blaine Crim clubbed his fourth homerun of the series, a two-run blast that gave the Crawdads an 8-6 lead.

The Dash added a solo homer in the home ninth from Alex Destino but could not plate another run. Winston-Salem registered 15 hits in the game, with seven players tallying a multi-hit performance.

ZAK KENT FACES THE DASH: ROUND 2

Zak Kent toes the rubber for the 10th time this year, making his fifth start of the season Friday. A 9th-round selection from VMI (Virginia Military Institute), Kent began the season as a reliever before transitioning to a starter on June 11. The former Keydet pitched against the Dash on May 28, allowing two hits over five shutout innings, fanning seven.

The righty pitched for the AZL Rangers and Spokane in 2019, appearing 10 times for Spokane with seven starts. Despite the multitude of appearances, Kent only threw 19.1 innings, striking out 18 and walking 7 while allowing a .309 batting average. Kent comes into the matchup carrying career-best numbers, recording a 4-2 record in 36.1 innings, striking out 45 with just nine walks.

OUR BOY ELOY

After rupturing his left pectoral muscle in Spring Training, Eloy Jiménez was sidelined and forced to rehab the injury. Since the ailment, Jiménez has recovered and was quoted saying he is "200% healthy" in an article written by ESPN.com.

An outfielder and designated hitter by trade, Jiménez was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in 2017 with Dylan Cease in exchange for Jose Quintana. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic played in 29 games for the Dash in '17, logging a .345/.410/.682 triple slash line for Winston-Salem.

Known for his prodigious power, Jiménez earned his first career Silver Slugger Award in 2020. The outfielder blasted 14 homeruns in 55 games in 2020, driving in 41 runs for a White Sox team that finished at 35-25 in a truncated season.

HOW THE 'DADS STACK UP

Coming into their third series against the Dash, Hickory Crawdads wield an offense that ranks towards the bottom of the High-A East while possessing a pitching staff that is above average.

The Crawdads rank 11th in batting average (.219), while hitting the third-fewest homers (42) by any team in the High-A East. From a pitching standpoint, Hickory stands at second in strikeouts (586), fourth in innings pitched (469.0), but 10th in starter ERA (5.12).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem hands the rawhide to Kaleb Roper for the righty's sixth appearance and fifth start of the year. Roper has not faced the Crawdads this season and last pitched against Greenville on July 4, allowing four earned runs in 3.2 innings and fanning two.

Hickory turns to Avery Weems for lefty's 10th start of the season. Weems, a 6th round choice by the White Sox in 2019, was sent to Texas in an offseason trade for Lance Lynn. In his only start against the Dash, Weems allowed two earned runs in 2.1 innings, striking out five while allowing a homer.

