Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... Bowling Green and Rome split a doubleheader on Thursday, with the first game going to the Braves 2-1 and the second game to the Hot Rods, 7-0. Game one ended in a walk-off by Jesse Franklin V off a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. The Hot Rods used four runs homers in the second game, including two from Jordan Qsar, to bring home a victory 7-0.

Back-to-Back Bombers... The Hot Rods have launched back-to-back homers six times this season. Jordan Qsar and Hill Alexander hit consecutive round-trippers in the second game on Thursday. This marks the fourth time in 2021 Qsar has been a part of back-to-back home runs. Qsar has been the first hitter twice and the second hitter twice, adding on to the massive power in the Hot Rods lineup.

Double-Digit Dingers... With his 10th long ball on Thursday, Greg Jones is the fifth Hot Rod to reach double-digits this season. He joins Ruben Cardenas, Niko Hulsizer, Jordan Qsar, and the most recent member of the club, Grant Witherspoon with 10 or more homers. These four-baggers have helped the Hot Rods reach the top five in the MiLB for home runs. Bowling Green sits in fourth place in all of the minors with 96 homers and are the only team in the top five that aren't in AAA.

Former Hot Rods in the Olympics... Joe Ryan and Shane Baz have been named to the U.S Olympic Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan, pitched in six games with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.93 ERA. Baz played the entirety of his 2019 season with the Hot Rods, finishing with a 3-2 record with a 2.99 ERA over 81.1 innings pitched. Both pitchers are currently playing at the AAA level with the Durham Bulls and open the Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, against Isreal.

Yesterday's Notes... Notes: The Hot Rods held the Braves to one hit in each game, a new season-low... They had previously held opponents to two hits on five occasions... Qsar had two homers in a game for the third time this season and fourth time in his career... All four occasions have happened with Qsar as a Hot Rod... Qsar has been a part of back-to-back homers four times this season... He's been the first hitter twice and the second hitter twice... BG has gone back-to-back six times in 2021... Doxakis surpasses Murray for fewest hits allowed in 5.0+ innings of work by a starter this season... Bowling Green is 1-0-1 in doubleheaders this season... They're 17-10 in runs decided by four or more runs in 2021... They're 8-7 in one-run games.

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... Trageton worked through the month of June where he posted a 4.50 ERA with a 3-0 record. His numbers were slightly inflated from May after having a 3.26 ERA and a 1-1 record through the first month. He has been much better away from home this season, pitching in seven games overall and making five starts away from Bowling Green Ballpark. Over these games, he has maintained a 3.90 ERA during 27.2 innings of work. Trageton has also kept runners at a low rate with his 1.19 WHIP and his .250 batting average while on the road.

