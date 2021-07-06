Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 6)

The Dash take on Hickory for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

LOS RAYADOS DE WINSTON-SALEM (24-30) vs. Las Llamas de Hickory (21-33)

RHP Davis Martin (2-3, 4.47 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (1-2, 3.48 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #55

THE DASH RETURN AS "LOS RAYADOS" FOR THE SECOND TIME

For the second time this year, the Winston-Salem Dash rebrand to Los Rayados de Winston-Salem. The rebranding is meant an homage to the deep Latino heritage and Latino communities in the Winston-Salem area. The Hickory Crawdads will join the Dash in their homage to these communities, rebranding as the Llamas de Hickory for Tuesday's contest.

The Rayados return to Winston-Salem after a tough road stretch, dropping both series and finishing the 12-game trip with a 4-8 record. The Dash had chances to salvage a split in the finale of both series but were defeated by Asheville and Greenville in each contest.

In the standings, the Rayados lead the Llamas by three games. In the season series, the Dash have won eight of 12, reeling off five wins at L.P. Frans Stadium in their first road series of the year.

COLE RAGANS RETURNS TO TRUIST

On the mound for the 10th time in 2021, the lefty Cole Ragans earns the nod in the first game of the six-game series. A first-round pick in 2016, Ragans was selected out of North Florida Christian HS with the 30th overall pick. While many graded the prep star as a first-round talent, other teams felt he would not forgo his commitment to Florida State. The Rangers selected him, and he signed on with the club for two million dollars.

Immediately, the lefty rose through the prospect rankings, reaching as high as fifth in the Rangers organization. However, the injury bug bit Ragans hard. Forced to undergo Tommy Joh surgery in both 2018 and 2019, Ragans saw his prospect ranking slip, but battled back to earn a spot with Hickory this year. Prior to this season, the last time Ragans pitched professionally was August 30th, 2017.

Armed with a fastball that ranges from 90-93 and a plus changeup, Ragans is back and working for what every minor-leaguer strives for - a trip to the majors. Many within the Rangers organization believe Ragans can still be a frontline starter. Now, Ragans hopes to prove his backers in the Rangers organization correct.

SOME SOLID DASH SLUGGING

Despite losing eight of 12 games in their most recent road trip, the Dash were given some strong offensive performances during their time away from Truist Stadium.

Lenyn Sosa set the record for longest hitting streak by a Dash player this year, logging a base knock in 17 straight games before finishing 0-4 in the series finale in Greenville.

Yoelqui Cespedes posted some of his best offensive totals in his young professional career, slugging two homeruns with six RBIs and three doubles in the Dash's most recent series against the Drive.

After Sosa's hitting streak ended, Yolbert Sanchez earned the title of longest active hitting streak for Winston-Salem. The infielder has registered a base hit in 14 consecutive contests, having fashioned a hit in every game he's played in since June 17.

HOW THE 'DADS STACK UP

Coming into their third series against the Dash, Hickory Crawdads wield an offense that ranks towards the bottom of the High-A East while possessing a pitching staff that is above average.

The Crawdads rank 11th in batting average (.219), while hitting the third-fewest homers (42) by any team in the High-A East. From a pitching standpoint, Hickory stands at second in strikeouts (586), fourth in innings pitched (469.0), but 10th in starter ERA (5.12).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash send southpaw Bailey Horn to the mound in game two of the series. Horn was promoted to Winston-Salem on July 1, making his first start with the Dash on the same day. Horn was greeted unkindly at the High-A level, allowing seven earned runs in 0.1 innings, yielding five hits,

Hickory sends Seth Nordlin to the mound for his first start of the season. The righty carries a 3-0 record and 3.27 ERA entering Wednesday's game. Nordlin tossed five shutout innings in relief against the Dash on May 29, allowing two hits and striking out four.

