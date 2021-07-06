Three Crab Feast Dates Announced for 2021 Season

The Aberdeen IronBirds are happy to announce the much anticipated (and wildly popular) Crab Feast dates for the 2021 season! Fans will be able to purchase tickets today, Tuesday, July 6th 2021 at 3 p.m.

Just below you can find all the information pertaining to 2021 Crab Feasts

Dates: Sunday, August 1st - Sunday, August 15th - Sunday, September 5th

Gates Open for all ticket holders at 1 p.m.

Game start: 2:05 p.m.

Crab Feast time: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (ALL YOU CAN EAT)

Menu:

Steamed Crabs

Hot Dogs

Hamburgers

Mac n' Cheese

Garden Salad

Cookies

Bottled Soft Drinks and Water

Price: $56 per person.

Tickets MUST be purchased for "301 Party Pavilion" seating ONLY for $56. Individuals who purchase tickets in another area of the ballpark are not eligible for the Crab Feast unless they purchase a ticket in the designated Picnic Pavilion location for the amount notated above. Each table seats 8 individual tickets and guests may be seated with others that are not in their party.

