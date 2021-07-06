Upcoming Promotional Schedule, July 6-11

As the Rome Braves (29-23) return home following an extended road trip, the organization will welcome fans back to State Mutual Stadium with a slew of giveaways and promotions.

Rome will host the division-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-18) for six straight days in Floyd County. The two teams will face off eight times in that time span, including single games on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, and doubleheaders on Thursday and Saturday.

Tuesday, July 6

Rome starts the homestand with a 7 p.m. matchup against Bowling Green. Those in attendance can take advantage of the $2 Tuesday promotion, in which fans can receive $2 off any bowl ticket or purchase hot dogs, popcorn, domestic draft beer, and 12oz fountain drinks for $2 each.

Wednesday, July 7

The Braves and Hot Rods will square off for the second time this week on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Wednesday's game highlight is All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday. The All-You-Can-Eat Ticket Package, which starts at $36, offers unlimited concession items including hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda. A limit of two items are permitted each trip to the concession stand.

Thursday, July 8

The first doubleheader of this week's series will be played on Thursday afternoon. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 5 p.m., while Game 2 will start around 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first matchup. Per MLB rules for doubleheaders, both games will be seven-inning contests. The daily promotion for Thursday, which will be in effect for both games, is Thirsty Thursday. Fans can purchase 12oz domestic draft beer and fountain drinks for $2 each.

Friday, July 9

Rome and Bowling Green will play for the fifth time on Friday night. The game will begin at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an umbrella, presented by State Mutual Insurance.

Saturday, July 10

For the second time in the week-long series, the R-Braves and Hot Rods will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 5 p.m. and Game 2 will start shortly after the first game concludes. State Mutual Stadium will be transformed into a Christmas Wonderland, as Saturday's contest marks the annual Christmas in July celebrations. The first 1,000 fans through the gates to Saturday's doubleheader will receive a Rome Braves Christmas Stocking stuffed with a surprise. The stocking giveaway is presented by the Rome News Tribune.

Sunday, July 11

Bowling Green will play their 18th and final matchup in Rome for the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon. The series finale at State Mutual Stadium is slated to start at 2 p.m. Sunday's ticket offer is Family Fun Day. That ticket package includes four tickets, four hats, four hamburgers, four sodas, and four popcorns (over $100 value) for just $50.

To purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions. For more information, please call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

