Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 3)

The Dash take on Greenville for the final game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (24-29) vs. GREENVILLE DRIVE (27-26) RHP Kaleb Roper (0-0, 6.57 ERA) vs. LHP Chris Murphy (2-2, 3.22 ERA) 6:05 p.m. - Fluor Field (Greenville, SC) Game #54

DASH PEN SAVES DAY, TAKES GAME 5

The Dash bullpen pitched eight innings, allowing just one earned run to pilot Winston-Salem to a 5-1 win over Greenville.

Dash starter Johan Dominguez tossed one perfect inning before he was ejected, giving way to Dan Metzdorf. The southpaw reliever allowed six hits and one run in 4.1 innings, earning the win for his relief efforts. Cooper Bradford took over for Metzdorf, throwing 2.2 innings of shutout baseball, fanning three and earning his third hold of the year. Sal Biasi finished the Drive in the ninth, working a perfect inning to give the Dash their second win in the series.

Luis Curbelo and Lenyn Sosa smacked solo homeruns to pace the Dash offensively, with Sosa extending his hitting streak to 17 games in the process. Saturday marked the second straight game with a homer for the Sosa.

The Dash were set up nicely by the Curbelo and Sosa homers, maintaining a 3-1 lead entering the ninth. After RBIs from Johan Cruz and A.J. Gill, the Dash give themselves an opportunity to split the series with a win Sunday.

THE CHRIS MURPHY DOSSIER

The southpaw Chris Murphy toes the rubber for the Drive, making his 10th start in 2021 and 17th in his career. Murphy carries a career ERA of 2.31, punching out 81 hitters to just 21 walks issued.

Listed as throwing a fastball, changeup, curveball, and slider, Murphy turned in a spectacular junior year at San Diego despite walking too many batters. After ironing out walk issues at the MiLB level, Murphy has mowed through hitters, allowing a .223 career batting average in 61.1 innings.

Armed with a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, scouting reports believe that with improved command, Murphy can begin climbing through the ranks due to his ability to strike hitters out and miss bats. The four-pitch mix that Murphy uses creates confusion among batters, making it more difficult to locate the lefty's pitches due to throwing from a low three-quarters arm slot.

THE HITS KEEP COMING

Coming into the final game of the series against Greenville, the Dash have two players carrying double-digit hit streaks. Both Yolbert Sanchez and Lenyn Sosa have eclipsed the double-digit threshold, with Sanchez holding a 12-game streak and Sosa logging a hit in 17 straight.

Ian Dawkins saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end on July 3, going 0-4 with a strikeout against the Drive.

THE DASH AND DRIVE: THE SEQUEL

Winston-Salem and Greenville square off for their second head-to-head series of the 2021 campaign Tuesday after the Drive rattled off four straight wins at Truist Stadium from June 10-13.

The Dash jumped ahead 2-0 in the six-game set in Winston-Salem, scoring a pair of 6-4 victories over the Drive - including their largest comeback win of the season on June 8 - to edge Greenville and take the first two games of the series. The Drive bounced back in the following four contests, limiting the Dash to just six runs over the final four games to escape with a series victory.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash return to Truist Stadium at the conclusion of Sunday's game, taking Monday off to rest. Come Tuesday, the Dash welcome the Hickory Crawdads to Winston-Salem for a six-game series. The Dash and Crawdads have played two series this season, with the Dash taking five of six in Hickory in the first six-game set. The Crawdads answered in the following series, splitting the set with the Dash in Winston-Salem. Starters will be announced for both sides in the coming days.

