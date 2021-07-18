Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 18)

The Dash take on Bowling Green for the final game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EST.

Winston-Salem Dash (26-39) vs. BOWLING GREEN HOT RODS (44-21)

LHP Taylor Varnell (4-3, 2.89 ERA) vs. RHP Jayden Murray (7-1, 1.72 ERA)

6:35 p.m. EST - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, KY)

Game #66

DASH HOPE TO AVOID SWEEP SUNDAY

The Winston-Salem Dash saw their losing streak stretch to five games Saturday after an 8-1 defeat at the hands of the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The five straight losses mark the longest losing streak by Winston-Salem this season.

Bowling Green staked themselves to a 2-0 in the second after an Erik Osberg two-run homer plated a pair. The scoring continued for the Hot Rods, as Bowling Green plated the next four runs to jump ahead 6-0 entering the eighth.

The Dash scratched across their lone run in the eighth after Yolbert Sanchez singled home Jagger Rusconi to cut the Hot Rod lead to 6-1. Bowling Green padded the lead with two more in the home eighth to coast to their sixth straight victory.

Dash starter Johan Dominguez tossed five innings in the loss, allowing three runs and four walks while striking out six. The start for Dominguez was his first since July 3 after he was activated off the inactive/suspended list.

No Dash player logged multiple hits in the game, but seven different players tallied exactly one hit. In turn, Bowling Green fanned 18 Dash batters, the most strikeouts dealt to Winston-Salem this year.

JAYDEN MURRAY: ERA LEADER, STAFF ACE

The High-A East leader in ERA Jayden Murray toes the rubber in the series opener for Bowling Green. Murray's ERA of 1.72 is tops in the league, ranking ahead of Dash starter Taylor Varnell (2.89). The impressive numbers continue for the righty, with Murray ranking first in WHIP (0.69), wins (6), while ranking eighth in innings pitched (52.2).

A 23rd-round choice from Dixie (UT) State, Murray dazzled in 2019, fanning 47 in 40.1 innings while maintaining a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. The righty continued his torrid pace this year, tossing 12.2 shutout innings over his first three starts for Bowling Green. Armed with a plus fastball and curveball according to Fangraphs, the righty has struck out three or more hitters in every start this year, punching out a season-best eight on July 1 against Greensboro.

OUR BOY ELOY

After being assigned to Winston-Salem on July 9 for a rehab assignment, Eloy Jiménez showed no signs of rust in his second career stint with the Dash. In his 2021 rehab debut, Jiménez finished 2-4 with a homer and two RBIs, slugging a 377-foot big fly to help lead the Dash to a 9-6 win. In his second game, Jiménez reached base three times and scored a run while playing in left field during the Winston-Salem win.

Jiménez's second trip to Camel City was a short one, as Eloy was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte after the conclusion of the Dash-Crawdads series on July 11.

THE FUTURE MEMBERS OF THE DASH AND THE WHITE SOX

With the first ten rounds of the MLB Draft in the books, the Chicago White Sox selected eight pitchers and two positions players. Chicago's first round pick (22nd overall) was high school infielder Colson Montgomery from Southridge (IN) High School. Montgomery, who committed to Indiana University for both baseball and basketball, was the first prep player selected by the White Sox in the first round since 2012. The only other position player taken was Wes Kath, a third baseman from Desert Mountain (AZ) High School in the second round (57th overall).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash will travel back from the Commonwealth of Kentucky and return to Winston-Salem after their game Sunday, taking Monday to rest before returning to the diamond Tuesday.

Come Tuesday, the Dash welcome the Jersey Shore BlueClaws to Truist Stadium for the first time. The two teams have matched up once this year already, with Jersey Shore edging the Dash four games to two at FirstEnergy Park in New Jersey from May 18 to May 23.

Starters have yet to be announced for both sides and will be finalized in the coming days.

