For Whom the Bell Tolls? Chad Drives in Three
July 18, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Chad Bell and Saul Torres each homered and drove in three as the Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 9-4, today at Frawley Stadium.
Jake Sanford also homered in the win -- the third in a row for the Renegades as they took four of seven from the Blue Rocks.
Hudson Valley was down 1-0 until the bats woke up in the fourth inning, with three of the four runs scoring off the bat of Bell's sixth home run of the season.
Pablo Olivares doubled in the sixth -- his second of the game -- to drive in two and open a 6-1 lead.
Torres capped the scoring with his first home run of the season in the ninth.
Josh Maciejewski took over on the mound in the second inning to earn the win. He pitched five innings and allowed two runs. Maciejewski improved to 5-3 on the season. In total, the Renegades used five pitchers today.
The Renegades finished the week at 43-23, 6.5 games ahead of Aberdeen in the North division of High-A East. The Gades and IronBirds begin a series on Tuesday night in Maryland.
