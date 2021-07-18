Hot Rods Defeat Dash in 8-5 Series Finale
July 18, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 8-5 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a Sunday evening series finale at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green put Dash starter Dan Metzdorf to work by jumping on the board early and with a three-spot in the first inning. Connor Hollis scored the first run of the game on a fielder's choice groundout by Jordan Qsar. Qsar and Curtis Mead touched the plate on a double by Grant Witherspoon to put the Hot Rods in front 3-0.
Winston-Salem found a way to rough up Alan Strong with a two-run effort in the second. Jagger Rusconi led off with a double and took third on a flyout from Duke Ellis. Rusconi found home plate thanks to a single from Ian Dawkins. Yoelqui Cespedes was hit by a pitch to push Dawkins to second, setting the stage for Lenyn Sosa to drive Dawkins home on a single and move the Dash within a run of tying at 3-2.
The Hot Rods shifted gears in the home third, shocking reliever Cooper Bradford by plating five runs. A leadoff double, a walk and a single loaded the bags and led to a Grant Witherspoon triple, scoring three and pushing Bowling Green further ahead. Jacson McGowan followed with a two-run home run to extend the lead 8-2.
The Dash picked up some speed in the fifth as Yoelqui Cespedes walked and took second on a single from Alex Destino. Cespedes and Destino were driven in by Evan Skoug1 who doubled to move the score to 8-4.
Winston-Salem tacked on another in the sixth as Yoelqui Cespedes singled to score Ian Dawkins.
The scoring stopped there, and Bowling Green went on to take an 8-5 victory. Tanner Dodson(3-0) was credited with a win and backed up by a stellar Hot Rods bullpen including Colby White, who collected his third save on the season. Dan Metzdorf (3-2) took the loss for Winston-Salem.
With the victory on Sunday night, Bowling Green sweeps the Dash in the series 6-0. The two teams will meet once more at Truist Stadium in September.
The Dash have Monday off and will travel back to Winston-Salem to welcome the Jersey Shore Blueclaws for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, July 20.
Link to Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dash-vs-hot-rods/2021/07/18/643608#game_state=final,game_tab=boxscore,game=643608
