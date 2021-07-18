Hot Rods Defeat Dash in 8-5 Series Finale

July 18, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 8-5 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a Sunday evening series finale at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green put Dash starter Dan Metzdorf to work by jumping on the board early and with a three-spot in the first inning. Connor Hollis scored the first run of the game on a fielder's choice groundout by Jordan Qsar. Qsar and Curtis Mead touched the plate on a double by Grant Witherspoon to put the Hot Rods in front 3-0.

Winston-Salem found a way to rough up Alan Strong with a two-run effort in the second. Jagger Rusconi led off with a double and took third on a flyout from Duke Ellis. Rusconi found home plate thanks to a single from Ian Dawkins. Yoelqui Cespedes was hit by a pitch to push Dawkins to second, setting the stage for Lenyn Sosa to drive Dawkins home on a single and move the Dash within a run of tying at 3-2.

The Hot Rods shifted gears in the home third, shocking reliever Cooper Bradford by plating five runs. A leadoff double, a walk and a single loaded the bags and led to a Grant Witherspoon triple, scoring three and pushing Bowling Green further ahead. Jacson McGowan followed with a two-run home run to extend the lead 8-2.

The Dash picked up some speed in the fifth as Yoelqui Cespedes walked and took second on a single from Alex Destino. Cespedes and Destino were driven in by Evan Skoug1 who doubled to move the score to 8-4.

Winston-Salem tacked on another in the sixth as Yoelqui Cespedes singled to score Ian Dawkins.

The scoring stopped there, and Bowling Green went on to take an 8-5 victory. Tanner Dodson(3-0) was credited with a win and backed up by a stellar Hot Rods bullpen including Colby White, who collected his third save on the season. Dan Metzdorf (3-2) took the loss for Winston-Salem.

With the victory on Sunday night, Bowling Green sweeps the Dash in the series 6-0. The two teams will meet once more at Truist Stadium in September.

The Dash have Monday off and will travel back to Winston-Salem to welcome the Jersey Shore Blueclaws for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, July 20.

Link to Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dash-vs-hot-rods/2021/07/18/643608#game_state=final,game_tab=boxscore,game=643608

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.