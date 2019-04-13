Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 13 vs. Potomac)

April 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM DASH (4-5) vs. Potomac Nationals (4-5)

LHP Kyle Kubat (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Nick Raquet (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

6 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.) Game #10 (Home Game #3)

BIG FOURTH INNING DOWNS DASH

A four-run top of the fourth inning made the difference as the Potomac Nationals claimed a 6-3 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. With Potomac already ahead 2-1, Osvaldo Abreu got the fourth started with a leadoff single to left against Dash starter Blake Battenfield. Omar Meregildo brought Abreu home by cracking a double to deep center field to make it 3-1. Anderson Franco would continue the hit parade with a double to right, bringing home Meregildo. Later in the inning, Aldrem Corredor laced the third double of the frame to right, scoring Franco and Telmito Agustin to make it 6-1.

A HOT START FOR LA PANTERA

Luis Robert, who is ranked the 39th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, is off to a hot start to 2019. In eight games played, Robert is 16-for-36 with five homers, 15 RBIs and a batting line of .444/.487/.972. He has also already posted seven multi-hit games this year. The 21-year-old leads the Carolina League in hits, home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's deal with the Boston Red Sox ($31 million). Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training this year after earning his second straight non-roster invite.

3 TIMES OUT, 3 SCORELESS OUTINGS

Despite the loss on Friday, the Dash bullpen combined for five scoreless innings, with Alec Hansen and Codi Heuer combining for three hitless frames. Hansen, who is ranked the 15th-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, has not given up a hit in three appearances to start the year. Meanwhile, Heuer has posted two consecutive performances in which he has tossed two perfect frames. Heuer is in his first stint at the High-A level after spending last season with rookie-level Great Falls.

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Only 28 years old, Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Jirschele is also the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. Before joining the coaching ranks, Jirschele, the son of Kansas City Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele, played in the White Sox system from 2012-2015. Justin played for the Dash in 2014 and 2015.

10TH SEASON AT BB&T BALLPARK

Thursday marked the beginning of the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark. Coincidentally, the ballpark opener on April 13, 2010, was against the Potomac Nationals, tonight's opponent.

A FAMILIAR FACE IN THE ROTATION

Left-hander Kyle Kubat, who pitched for the Dash in 2017 and 2018, takes the hill in the third game of Winston-Salem's four-game set against Potomac. In his first outing of the season last Monday, Kubat faced his former team, the Wilmington Blue Rocks, at Frawley Stadium, where he allowed three runs in five innings of work. Kubat was acquired by the White Sox in a trade from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations in March of 2017. The southpaw has been put in the rotation full time after spending a majority of last season in a reliever's role. Kubat was primarily a starter with the University of Nebraska, where he finished in the top 10 in innings pitched in Cornhuskers history by the time he graduated.

DASH DOTS

Last night at Yankee Stadium, Eloy Jimenez smacked his first two big league home runs as part of a 9-6 win for the White Sox against the Yankees. Jimenez played for Winston-Salem in 2017, immediately following a trade in which he was dealt to the White Sox from the Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.