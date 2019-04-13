Marathon Doubleheader Ends in Split

SALEM, VA-The Frederick Keys (3-7) used good offense and situational hitting to claim game one of Saturday's doubleheader 8-2 before the Salem Red Sox (4-6) hung on for an 8-7 win in the nightcap. Lasting nearly three hours, game two featured three lead changes. Zach Jarrett enjoyed a strong showing at the plate, going 5-for-8 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the twinbill.

In game two, the Keys trailed 6-4 going to the sixth, but scored three times off Andrew Politi. Ryan Ripken tripled to begin the inning and scored on a Yeltsin Gudino groundout to make it a one-run game. Jake Ring then walked and advanced to third on a single and a fielding error to put runners at the corners for Willy Yahn, who tied the game with a sac-fly. One batter later, JC Escarra doubled to make it 7-6 Keys.

Salem regained the lead in their half of the sixth. A double by Victor Acosta started the inning, while he advanced on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch by Matthias Dietz to level the game. Ryan Fitzgerald struck out, but back-to-back walks put the go-ahead run in scoring position for Jagger Rusconi. Steven Klimek was brought in for Dietz (0-1) and Rusconi hit an RBI single off the new pitcher to put the home team up a run.

In the seventh, the Keys loaded the bases with two outs, but a Yahn flyball to center was flagged down by Jarren Duran to end the game. Politi (1-0) picked up the win, despite allowing three runs on five hits in 1.2 innings. Dietz suffered the loss, surrendering four runs (two earned) on one hit in 1.2 frames. Dominic LoBrutto got the final out to pick up the save.

The Keys plated three runs in their first two innings off Hunter Smith, thanks to an RBI single from Yahn which scored Mason McCoy and a base knock by Trevor Craport. One inning later, a Ripken double and a Gudino single made it 3-0.

Salem countered with the next four runs, with three coming in succession in the fourth. Back-to-back doubles by Jerry Downs and Charlie Madden plated markers and Deiner Lopez added an RBI triple. Down 4-3, Jarrett tied the game with his second double of the game in the fifth.

In game one, Salem grabbed the initial lead in the third. With the bases loaded, DL Hall plunked Garrett Benge to force in a run, before the left-hander retired the next two hitters. The Keys then got a double by Kirvin Moesquit, a second two-bagger from Jarrett and a single by Jean Carrillo off Enmanuel De Jesus to take a 2-1 edge.

Salem tied the game in the fourth on a Fitzgerald sac-fly, but the Keys scored six unanswered to close things out. Four of those runs came in the sixth. A Jarrett RBI single scored Moesquit, while doubles by Carrillo and Yahn and a wild pitch made a six-run Frederick advantage. Overall, the orange and black went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Francisco Jiménez shut down the Red Sox, throwing three scoreless innings of one-hit baseball to go with four strikeouts and pick up the win. De Jesus (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 4.1 innings in the loss. Hall allowed two runs on four hits in four innings in a no-decision.

Frederick and Salem conclude their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Cody Sedlock (0-0, 3.18) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by Salem right-hander Daniel Gonzalez (0-1, 4.76). First pitch is at 2:05 p.m and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app starting at 1:50.

