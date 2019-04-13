Birds' Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short against Fayetteville

April 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored four runs on three hits in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was ultimately not enough as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers held on to win 6-4 at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday night.

Fayetteville (6-4) led 6-0 going into the ninth inning and Joey Gonzalez retired the first two men in the ninth, but he was lifted from the game after working three innings without allowing a hit. Tommy DeJuneas entered the game and allowed a ground-rule double to Jimmy Herron on the first pitch he threw.

Carlos Sepulveda then slapped a single through the left side of the infield to plate Herron and put the Birds (2-8) on the board. After Miguel Amaya was hit by a pitch, Luke Reynolds doubled off the wall in right field to score both Sepulveda and Amaya and make it 6-3 Fayetteville. The next batter, Kevonte Mitchell , reached on an error, allowing Reynolds to score and draw the Pelicans within a 6-4 deficit. With the tying run at the plate, the Pelicans were turned away.

After Javier Assad (0-2) held the Woodpeckers off the scoreboard through the first three innings, Corey Julks blasted a solo homer to left field in the fourth to put a run on the board for Fayetteville. The Woodpeckers added another run in the fifth inning after Michael Papierski came home to score on an error to give Fayetteville a 2-0 lead.

Jonathan Arauz scored another run in the seventh after he double and later came home on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

In the eighth, Fayetteville tagged the Birds for four runs on five hits in the inning including four-straight hits to start the inning.

Cesar Rosado (1-0) was credited with the win for Fayetteville after he went 2.2 scoreless, hitless innings and struck out three while walking three as well.

The Birds will look to even the series at two games apeice on Sunday at 6:05 in the fourth and final game of the series. Erling Moreno (0-1, 29.70) will make his second start of the year against Cristian Javier (1-0, 0.00) for the Woodpeckers.

Sunday will also be Family Sunday, courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank, WPDE and 94.5 The Tide, featuring free inflatables, kid-friendly themes and much more. Additionally, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza thanks to East Coast Pyrotechnics.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.