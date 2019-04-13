Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 13 vs. Fayetteville

April 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (affiliate of the Houston Astros) with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. In the third game of the four-game set, RHP Javier Assad (0-1, 1.80 ERA) makes his second start for the Birds against RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 3.86 ERA). Television coverage begins on the CW21 and MiLB.tv at 6:00 p.m., while a radio broadcast begins at 5:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

BIRDS WALK THEIR WAY TO WIN OVER FAYETTEVILLE

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans secured their second win of the season on Friday behind 11 walks in a 6-1 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Birds put up three runs in the first inning against JP France (0-2), highlighted by RBI singles from Miguel Amaya and Carlos Sepulveda. A two-run double by Jimmy Herron in the second put the Pelicans out in front 5-1 and Jhonny Bethencourt coaxed a bases-loaded free pass in the fifth to cap the scoring at 6-1. Paul Richan (1-0) earned his first win of the season thanks to five solid innings, only allowing one run on three hits.

GOLDEN GLOVES ON THE GRAND STRAND

After committing five errors in their first two games, the Pelicans have not chalked up an error over their last seven games. The Birds' .984 fielding percentage is second in the league (behind Down East's .988). In 2018, the Pelicans finished last in the league in fielding percentage (.969). Since the Pelicans finished the 2015 season - the club's first season as a Cubs affiliate - at the top of the league in fielding, they have finished fourth, seventh and last over the prior three seasons in the category.

THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER, BUT SO IS FIVE

Going five innings seems to be the key for Pelicans starters in the beginning of the season. In the first nine games, the Birds starter has finished the fifth inning five times. In those starts, they own a 2.52 ERA (7 ER over 25 IP). In the other four starts that have not reached the end of the fifth, the Birds' ERA is 14.66 (19 ER over 11.2 IP). Paul Richan (1), Bryan Hudson (2), Luis Lugo (1) and today's starter Javier Assad (1) have made the five five-inning starts.

ASSAD TAKES THE MOUND

In the third game of the series, the Pelicans send right hander Javier Assad to the hill. The Mexico native threw well in his first start with the Birds, going five innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out five and walking two. The 21-year-old has moved up the ladder of the Cubs system with ease, going 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 23 games, 21 starts, with Low-A South Bend in 2018. A control pitcher there, his 6.6 percent walk rate with the Cubs was 12th in the Midwest League amongst those who threw at least 100 innings. His stellar groundball rate of 42.4 percent ranked 17th in the league.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' two wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has not surrendered a run. On Friday, Tyler Peyton was strong through three scoreless innings in relief and Ben Hecht tossed a runless ninth inning as well. When the bullpen allows a run, the Birds are 0-7 this season. Overall, the 'pen owns a 1-3 record and a 4.57 ERA.

I WALK IT OUT, I WALK IT OUT

The Pelicans walked a season-best 11 times in Friday's game against Fayetteville. It was the most walks the Pelicans had drawn since May 13, 2018 against the Buies Creek Astros when they coaxed 12 free passes. The Pelicans jumped from eighth in the league in walks to fifth after Friday's contest. Walks have been an issue for the Woodpeckers this season; their 53 walks through nine games pace the circuit.

BATS STILL WARMING UP

Through the first nine games of the season, the Pelicans have only scored 26 runs (2.9/game). The Birds currently rank ninth in the Carolina League in batting average (.181), OBP (.280) and last in SLG (.241) and OPS (.521). Miguel Amaya, Kevonte Mitchell and Aramis Ademan are the only three Birds to send a ball over the fence in the first nine games. On the current pace in the small sample size, the Pelicans are projected to hit 108 doubles, 47 homers and score 404 runs. All would be franchise lows.

SUPER SEPULVEDA

The Pelicans second baseman, Carlos Sepulveda, has been on a tear lately. He is currently on a four-game hitting streak in which he is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with 2 BB, an RBI and a RS. Sepulveda missed the entirety of the 2018 season with a right shoulder injury, but played in 28 games with the Pelicans in 2017, hitting .196/.272/.214 (2 2B and 7 RBI).

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans' -25 run differential (26 runs scored, 51 runs allowed) is tied for the worst in Minor League Baseball with Double-A Corpus Christi (affiliate of the Houston Astros). For reference, the Miami Marlins (-39) lead Major League Baseball with the worst run differential in all of baseball. The Seattle Mariners have scored 38 more runs than they have allowed, which paces the minors and the majors.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.