Winston Drops Series Opener 4-3 at Down East

July 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





KINSTON, N.C. - Despite building an early lead in Saturday's contest at Grainger Stadium, Winston-Salem fell in its series opener 4-3 against the Down East Wood Ducks.

The Dash (10-14, 48-40) started the contest by scoring a run in each of the first three frames against Alex Eubanks. Leading off the ballgame, Tyler Frost smacked his team-leading 11th homer to dead center to put Winston-Salem on top 1-0.

In the second, Craig Dedelow singled with one out. Following a strikeout by Carlos Perez, Jordan George blooped a run-scoring double down the left-field line to make it a 2-0 edge.

After Jorgan Cavanerio worked out of a two-on, two-out situation in the bottom of the second, the Dash upped their lead to three in the following frame. Frost singled to start the inning, and Mitch Roman proceeded to stroke a hit-and-run single to left to put runners at the corners with nobody out. The next batter, Steele Walker, elevated a sacrifice fly to left to up Winston-Salem's lead to three.

However, Walker's sacrifice fly marked the beginning of a stretch of 21 consecutive batters retired to end the game for Down East's (15-9, 65-29) pitching staff. Meanwhile, the Wood Ducks bats began to come alive in the bottom of the third.

Tyler Depreta-Johnson began the frame with a single, and J.P. Martinez followed with a line-drive double to left-center. Franklin Rollin brought home Down East's first run on an RBI groundout, and then Sam Huff laced a run-scoring single to left to make it a 3-2 contest.

In the fourth, Josh Altmann tied up the game with a solo blast to left against Cavanerio. The Dash right-hander went five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while walking one and striking out two.

Tyler Johnson proceeded to toss two scoreless innings to send the game into the eighth tied at three, but the Wood Ducks took the edge in the second-to-last frame. Yanio Perez doubled with two outs against Andrew Perez (0-2), bringing Hasuan Viera up to the plate. On a 1-1 pitch from Perez, Viera tapped an infield single to first. On the play, George's flip to Andrew Perez sailed over his head, allowing Yanio Perez to score on the error.

Eubanks retired the last 15 batters he faced before turning the game over to the bullpen. Scott Engler (2-0) earned the victory with a perfect eighth, and Michael Matuella recorded his second save of the season with a perfect ninth.

Winston-Salem continues its three-game set against Down East on Sunday at 1 p.m. Right-hander Jonathan Stiever (2-2, 2.08 ERA) will take the hill for the Dash against Woodies right-hander Noah Bremer (1-0, 3.41 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 12:45 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action at wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App.

The Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a six-game homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Down East Wood Ducks from July 17-22.

The homestand gets started with a Winston Wednesday and a Wing Wednesday, with $10 presale tickets, Warthogs jerseys and 50 cent wings. Following Wednesday's contest, there will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy & Handy Orthodontics. The series finale with Wilmington will be a Fireworks Friday and a Hometown Heroes USA Night with discounted tickets available for veterans and first responders. Kids Run the Bases, presented by New Balance Winston-Salem, will take place following Friday's game.

The three-game set with Down East kicks off with a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night and live music on Saturday. Sunday's contest will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases, presented by New Balance Winston-Salem, will follow Saturday's game and Sunday's game. The series with Down East concludes with a Free Food Monday with free hot dogs and fries available until 8:30 p.m. and corn dogs while supplies last. For tickets and more information call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

