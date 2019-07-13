Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 13 at Down East)

July 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Dash continue their six-game road trip with the first of a three-game set against the Wood Ducks on Saturday at Grainger Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m..

________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (10-13, 48-39) at Down East Wood Ducks (14-9, 64-29)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (5-0, 2.93 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Eubanks (8-2, 2.17 ERA)

6 p.m. - Grainger Stadium (Kinston, N.C.)

Game #88 (Away Game #44)

WOODPECKERS OUTLAST DASH

The Woodpeckers took an early lead against the Dash and never look back on Friday, as Winston-Salem fell against Fayetteville 4-0 in a six-inning, rain-shortened contest at Segra Stadium. Jeremy Pena led off the bottom of the first with a triple against Dash starter Zach Lewis, and Corey Julks followed with a walk. After Chandler Taylor struck out, Jake Adams bounced into a run-scoring fielder's choice to make it a 1-0 contest. In the next frame, Pena stroked a two-run triple down the left-field line to up Fayetteville's advantage to three. Lewis delivered a 1-2-3 inning in the third, but the Woodpeckers added on their final tally in the fourth. Enmanuel Valdez hit a one-out double, and, two batters later, Ross Adolph lined an RBI triple down the left-field line to up the Woodpeckers edge to four.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

AN ALUMNUS SHINES AT A NEW LEVEL

Luis Robert, who began the season with Winston-Salem, made his Triple-A debut on Thursday and is now 4-for-8 with two homers and eight RBIs in two games with the Charlotte Knights. Rated the fifth-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Robert posted a .453/.512/.920 batting line in 19 games for the Dash before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Across three levels, the 21-year-old is hitting .353 with 18 homers in 77 games.

A THIRD STOP FOR CAVANERIO

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his 11th start as a White Sox farmhand on Saturday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in Minor League Baseball, signing with them when they were the Florida Marlins in 2011. The Dash are 8-2 in Cavanerio's starts. Two starts ago, the right-hander allowed just one unearned run in seven strong frames in a no-decision against Down East. More information is available on page 3.

THE GIVE AND TAKE ON OFFENSE

Despite scoring just 50 runs over the last 14 games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .252), on-base percentage (1st, .336) and slugging percentage (2nd, .387). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (64) and fifth in runs scored (394). However, in the second half, the Dash have struggled with runners in scoring position, hitting at a .223 (45-for-202) clip.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 23 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 4-5

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 2-2

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

Dash Minority Owner Chris Paul was traded on Thursday from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that brings Russell Westbrook over to the Rockets...Paul was officially added to the Dash's ownership group in April of 2018. Before joining the NBA, Paul was an All-American at Wake Forest University.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.