Winnipeg Football Club to Support Team Manitoba Indigenous High-Performance Program

June 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club (WFC) today announces its support for the inaugural Team Manitoba Indigenous High-Performance Program.

The team that will take part in the second annual Indigenous Cup, set to take place in Edmonton at the end of June with teams from Alberta, Saskatchewan and for the first time, Manitoba. The WFC is proud to support the team by covering travel fees, uniform costs, accommodations for players and coaches along with coach certification costs for the program.

"The WFC's involvement in the Team Manitoba Indigenous High-Performance Program and the Indigenous Cup reflects our ongoing commitment to community empowerment, cultural appreciation, and the promotion of sports as a vehicle for positive change," said WFC President and CEO, Wade Miller.

Running concurrently with the U20 IFAF World Junior Championships, the Indigenous Cup elevates its significance by offering a unique opportunity for Indigenous athletes to showcase their talent on an international stage alongside teams from the USA, Japan, Brazil, Austria, Australia, Panama, and host Canada.

Over 40 athletes from various Winnipeg High School Football League, Rural Manitoba Football League and Northern Ontario school programs competed for a spot on the team prior to the roster being selected. All 27 team members are listed below:

Name Position School

Marley McKinney OL Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

Dayson Anderson-McLean OL Kildonan East Collegiate

Chayde Mcmahon-Peters OL Technical-Vocational High School

Myles Griffith OL West Kildonan Collegiate

Ben Waters QB Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

Fergus Kolida QB West Kildonan Collegiate

Truson Joyal REC Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

Bezh Kinew REC Kelvin High School

Stanley Tait Jr REC Technical-Vocational High School

Tobias Julian REC Elmwood High School

Reid Monkman RB Dakota Collegiate

Kayden Magel RB Sisler High School

Shaiden Garson DB West Kildonan Collegiate

Zayden Ross DB Oak Park High School

Ethan Temmerman DB Churchill High School

Jack Pierre DB Vincent Massey Collegiate

Deacon O'Ray DL Portage Collegiate Institution

Alex Kiernicki DL West Kildonan Collegiate

Cedar Paypompee DL Beaver Brae High School

Graycen Ross LB Oak Park High School

Liam Vincent LB Dakota Collegiate

Preston Osadac LB St Pauls High School

Ryan Bride LB Elmwood High School

Chris Manness DB Technical-Vocational High School

Hayden Carriere QB/DB Elmwood High School

Aiden Temmermen REC Churchill High School

Dale Turcotte OL Technical-Vocational High School

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2024

Winnipeg Football Club to Support Team Manitoba Indigenous High-Performance Program - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.