Hollins Makes Honour Roll Grade as Top Receiver from Week Three

June 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Alexander Hollins today was rewarded for his Winnipeg heroics as the playmaker collected the CFL Honour Roll recipient as top graded receiver for week three.

Hollins earned a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 90.5 after racking up a remarkable 215 yards on only seven receptions (30.7-yard average) while scoring two touchdowns as his Lions dispatched the Blue Bombers 26-24 to improve to 2-1 on the young season.

The 215 yards for Hollins is the 13th highest-single game total in franchise history while he was the first Lion to eclipse 200 in a game since Nick Moore back in 2017. The franchise record for receiving yards in a game is 270 set by Tyon Gray in 1981.

Alfred Jackson is next with 266 yards in July 1997 while the list also includes legends Geroy Simon (three occasions with his career-high of 238 coming in 2003), Mervyn Fernandez (249 yards,1985) and Bryan Burnham (208 yards, 2016).

Hollins enters week four as the CFL's leader with 402 yards while his 23 receptions is tied for the league lead with Montreal's Tyson Philpot.

The Lions look to keep the momentum going in a Thursday night home clash with the winless Edmonton Elks at Save-On-Foods Field. Kickoff is 7:00 pm. Thursday marks our Purolator Tackle Hunger night where fans can donate food and cash to support our local food banks while getting their picture taken with the Grey Cup.

Tickets start at $25 for adults while youth 17 and under get in for only $15.

