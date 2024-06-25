Stampeders Drop Two from Practice Squad
June 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released the following two players from the practice roster:
American defensive lineman Toby Ndukwe
American quarterback Kyle Vantrease
Ndukwe appeared in one game for the Stampeders in 2023 while Vantrease was in his first season with Calgary.
The Stampeders return to action on Saturday when they play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2024
- Hollins Makes Honour Roll Grade as Top Receiver from Week Three - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 3 - Bethel-Thompson Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Stampeders Drop Two from Practice Squad - Calgary Stampeders
- Winnipeg Football Club to Support Team Manitoba Indigenous High-Performance Program - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.