Stampeders Drop Two from Practice Squad

June 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have released the following two players from the practice roster:

American defensive lineman Toby Ndukwe

American quarterback Kyle Vantrease

Ndukwe appeared in one game for the Stampeders in 2023 while Vantrease was in his first season with Calgary.

The Stampeders return to action on Saturday when they play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.