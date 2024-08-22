Winning Streak Halted with Loss in Lexington

Lexington, KY: The York Revolution saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night, falling to the Lexington Legends 9-1 at Legends Field. Michael Berglund's ninth inning home run provided the only run for the Revs who avoided the shutout, but a pair of big innings for the Legends proved to be the difference.

The game was tight with Lexington leading 1-0 all the way into the sixth inning.

Revs starter Michael Horrell was excellent through the first five innings. He breezed through the first with a pair of three-pitch strikeouts and a one-pitch pop up as he threw his first 14 pitches of the night for strikes.

Pedro Gonzalez opened the scoring with one out in the second with a solo homer to left, his 22nd of the year. Jacob Barfield followed with a single, but Horrell induced a double play to start a string of 10 consecutive batters retired, as he set down 14 of his 16 total batters faced through the fifth inning.

Lexington loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth before Horrell battled to strike out JT Riddle and Kole Cottam. On the cusp of escaping the big jam, Horrell saw Brady Whalen reach outside the strike zone and poke a deflating two-out, two-run single to left, and Gonzalez added a crushing two-run double to left field as the deficit suddenly swelled to 5-0.

The Legends made it back-to-back four-run innings, effectively putting the game out of reach in the seventh. Roberto Gonzalez tripled to right center to plate a run, Nilo Rijo added a sac fly, and Cottam blasted a two-run homer to left center off reliever Cody Scroggins to make it 9-0.

Legends starter Wesley Scott (1-1) was on point, tossing six scoreless innings on just two hits allowed. He walked one and struck out nine.

York threatened in the second when Jacob Rhinesmith (12-game hitting streak) singled to center, and after the next two hitters made loud outs, Jordy Barley doubled down the third base line to put two in scoring position. Scott responded by inducing an inning-ending ground out and worked around leadoff hit by pitches in each of the next two innings, eventually retiring his final nine hitters of the night, five of which came on strikeouts.

The Revs finally notched their third hit of the game with two outs in the seventh when Kevin Higgins doubled to right center, but it bounced over the wall for a ground rule double preventing a run from scoring.

Berglund broke up the shutout with one out in the ninth, slugging a home run onto the patio in right for his fourth of the year. York loaded the bases on two-out singles from Higgins, Matt McDermott (nine-game hitting streak) and Alfredo Reyes, but could pull no closer.

The Revs fall to 68-34, one game off the league's best overall pace, and 25-14 in the second half slipping to half a game back of first place.

York RHP Tom Sutera faces Lexington's Harold Cortijo in Thursday's rubber match at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.

