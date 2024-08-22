Revs Play Long Ball to Top Legends in Rubber Match

(Lexington, Ky.): The York Revolution blasted three home runs and received a strong combined effort on the mound in an 8-3 win over the Lexington Legends on Thursday night at Legends Field. The Revs take two out of three for another series win, improving to 69-34 on the season, tied for the league's best overall record.

The Revs jumped in front in the top of the first as Zander Wiel launched a two-out, two-run homer down the left field line to open the scoring.

Lexington answered as the Revs' typically stout defense failed to convert on a pair of potential double play grounders, leading to a pair of unearned runs on Jacob Barfield's two-out, two-run single to left.

The Legends took the lead in the second as JT Riddle's ground ball, which resulted in another error, plated a run for a 3-2 lead.

Matt McDermott slugged a two-run homer to left in the top of the third to thrust the Revs right back in front. Jacob Rhinesmith added an RBI ground out later in the inning as the Revs held a 5-3 lead.

Ciaran Devenney (3-for-4) hammered a solo homer to left in the top of the sixth, and Wiel (3-for-5) capped a four-RBI performance with a two-run single to left in the top of the ninth to round out the Revs' offensive performance.

Spot starter Tom Sutera finished strong with a scoreless third, as only one of his runs allowed was earned.

Chris Vallimont (4-2) fired three shutout frames in relief to earn the win.

Denny Bentley handled a 1-2-3 seventh inning, marking his ninth consecutive scoreless outing. Oliver Garcia took care of a perfect eighth, and Matt Turner allowed just a pair of singles, striking out the final two in a scoreless ninth to close it out.

The Revs remain half a game back of first at 26-14 in the second half while improving to 37-16 on the road. They have won 15 of 18 road series (15-2-1) and improve to 24-6-3 in series overall on the season.

The Revs continue their road trip on Friday night at Hagerstown with LHP Ethan Lindow squaring off against Boxcars righty Yeudy Garcia at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Notes: Rhinesmith lost a 12-game hitting streak despite picking up his 65th RBI of the season; he has driven in a run in eight of his last nine games. McDermott extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. Wiel has now hit nine of his 22 home runs since joining the Revs and has 36 RBI in 38 games played with York.

