Legends Fall to Revolution 8-3 in Rubber Match

August 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends were defeated by the York Revolution 8-3 in the final game of a three game series.

For the series' rubber match, Lexington started Harold Cortijo on the bump with a 5.62 ERA in two starts this season. Meanwhile, York started Tom Suerta for the second time with a 2.80 ERA this season.

York struck first to begin the game, right fielder Zander Wiel clubbed a two-run homer into the Legends bullpen. Lexington responded with singles from shortstop JT Riddle and catcher Kole Cottam, then designated hitter Brady Whalen reached on an error from York's second baseman, Jordy Barley, who bobbled a grounder. Now, with the bases loaded, right fielder Jacob Barfield capitalized with a single to shallow left field to score Riddle and Cottam, tying the game 2-2 in the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, Suerta hit Legends catcher Austin Bates with a pitch and allowed a double to second baseman Nilo Rijo to put runners in scoring position. A mishandled grounder off the bat of Riddle made way for Bates to score from third, therefore, giving the Legends 3-2 lead in the second.

To begin the third, the Revolution's catcher, Claran Devenney, hit a single to center field, which led to a two-run homer by shortstop Matt McDermott to give York a 4-3 lead. Cortijo's struggles continued after he allowed a walk to York's left fielder Alejandro Rivero and an automatic double to Wiel. The Revolution pushed their lead to a 5-3 after Rivero scored on a ground ball, however, Cortijo didn't allow any more runs with two runners on.

After a scoreless fourth and fifth, York's Devenney hit a solo long bomb on Legends reliever Justin Miller in the top of the sixth inning. Giving the Revolution a 6-3 lead over the Legends.

The seventh and eighth innings were scoreless for both clubs. Finally, in the top of the ninth, York added to their lead after Miller allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases. A Wiel single drove in two runners to score, marking Wiel's fourth RBI of the game.

York brought out lefty reliever Matt Turner from the pen to face the Legends in the bottom of the ninth, Turner retired Rijo as the leadoff batter. Afterward, Riddle and Cottam singled and runners on Turner struck out Whalen. Ultimately, the Legends were unable to claw back, and Turner earned the save.

The Legends will return to Lexington on August 30th to face the South Maryland Blue Crabs in a four-game series at 7 PM. Get your tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.