Ducks Keep Belt on Long Island

August 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-2 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. With the victory, the Ducks clinched the 2024 Battle of the Belt between the Empire State rivals.

The FerryHawks took a 1-0 lead four batters into the ballgame on Ben Norman's RBI fielder's choice off Ducks starting pitcher Chris Ellis. Long Island answered right back in the home half of the first frame with five runs versus Staten Island starter John Esposito, highlighted by two-run singles from Ryan McBroom and Kole Kaler and a bases loaded walk issued to Taylor Kohlwey.

The Flock opened up a 6-1 advantage in the third on a leadoff home run to left field by Aaron Antonini. The visitors cut the deficit to 6-2 in the sixth thanks to a Jackson Loftin run-scoring base hit. Staten Island would get no closer as the bullpen trio of Peyton Williams, Jake Fishman and David Griffin shut the door by recording the final ten outs of the contest.

Ellis (1-0) recorded his first victory in a Ducks uniform after allowing two runs on five hits in five and two-thirds innings pitched, walking four and striking out six. Esposito (1-2) was tagged with the loss, giving up five runs on two hits in just one-third of an inning on the mound, walking four while striking out one.

Yonny Hernandez had two hits, a run scored and a stolen base en route to the triumph, while Antonini tallied a pair of walks and two runs scored to go along with his roundtripper to extend his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday night to open a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Nick Tropeano (2-0, 5.76) gets the start for the Flock against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (8-6, 3.82).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 30, to begin a four-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Bucket Hats, courtesy of Merch & Swag. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

