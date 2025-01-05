Wings Take First Loss of 2025, Splitting Weekend with the Mallards

January 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings faced-off against the Minnesota Mallards again on Saturday night in the Odde Ice Center, but did not have the same outcome as Friday. Although they outplayed them most of the game, they were not able to capitalize on most of their chances, going 1 for 7 on the Power Play and outshooting the Mallards 42 to 33.

The scoring would start off with Sebastian Lillsund for the Wings when he would find the back of the net at the 10:51 mark, notching his 7th goal of the season. This goal was assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Leonid Bulgakov. This would be the only goal of the period meaning the Wings would have a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

Right at the 1:24 mark, the Wings would go on the Power Play, but would not be able to get a good scoring chance. Then, at the 4:06 mark, it would be Jace Fitzgerald for the Mallards who would tie the game at 1. After a few more times of going on the Power Play for the Wings, they would finally be able to capitalize when Luke Backel would score at the 9:58 mark getting assists from Nikolai Tishkevich and Cade Moxham. This would leave the score 2-1 in favor of the Wings heading into the final period of the night.

Although the Wings and the Mallards had even scoring chances throughout the third period, all of the scoring would belong to the Mallards. Scoring wouldn't start until the 8:34 mark, this goal would belong to Dakotah Bailey. Shortly after, Hunter Hayes would find the back of the net, giving the Mallards their first lead of the game. As the clock was ticking down, the Wings would pull the goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, or to even get a couple back to win - but would be unsuccessful. Dakotah Bailey would find the empty net at the 19:09 mark securing the win for the Mallards.

The Aberdeen Wings are now 20-9-1-0 and sit 4th in the Central Division Standings.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 28 of 31 shots sent his way.

Three stars of the game for Saturday were Jibber Kuhl, Sebastian Lillsund (1 goal), and Luke Backel (1 goal).

The Wings will be on the road next weekend, January 10th and 11th to take on the Bismarck Bobcats. Then, they will be back in the Odde Ice Center January 17th and 18th to take on the Minot Minotauros. More information on those games to come.

