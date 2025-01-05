Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Sweep Generals in Déjà Vu Fashion

January 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Canton, MA | Patrick Frenette

The Hat Tricks have gotten off to a victorious start in 2025, sweeping the Generals on the road. Saturday night was a big night for special teams overall, plus individuals such as Chance Uzzell and Ameen Ghosheh. Spokane made his first start of 2025, in which he posted a .880 save percentage.

Special Teams Thrives Through 60

Danbury had quite the night on special teams, scoring on the man advantage three consecutive times on seven total chances. While the penalty kill unit went 3/4 against Northeast, to limit their total to three goals. The Hat Tricks took their time and made smart decisions while on the power play, which also saw two out of the three goals being scored by defenseman (Gavin O'Hara and Chance Uzzell).

Danbury Déjà Vu

Looking at the final scores for the sweep over the Generals, they were the exact same as the last meeting which occurred in October. Both of the game one matchups ended in 5-4 victories and both game two matchups ended in 7-3 victories. Although this is pretty odd, we can assure you it's not scripted by any means.

Lineup Notes

Captain Ameen Ghosheh has had a three-goal weekend thus far, following a two-goal performance. Ben Dempster grabbed his first goal since December 7 (10-5 W vs NWH). We also saw forward Brendan Boring get his first career NAHL start in his first ever NAHL game, along with defenseman Tiernan O'Rourke rejoining the lineup following a stint on the injured reserve. Boring showed promise in his debut, playing on the fourth line with Joey Anderson and Ty Izadi. As for O'Rourke, it was great to see him back in the lineup to take on his former squad, finishing the night with a +1.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks host the Maine Nordiques on Sunday January, 6 for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

