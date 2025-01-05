3-2 Loss to Shamrocks Ends Bruins' 21-Game Point Streak

January 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







WATERTOWN, SD - All good things must come to an end, and for the Austin Bruins (23-6-1-2), their remarkable 21-game point streak came to a halt Saturday night with a 3-2 loss to the Watertown Shamrocks (6-23-2-1). It marked the Bruins' first regulation loss since October 18th.

Coming off a 4-2 victory Friday night, the Bruins started strong, dominating the opening frame with relentless offensive zone pressure and shutdown defense. The Bruins outshot the Shamrocks 8-4 in the first period, but neither team could find the back of the net. A late cross-checking penalty on Watertown's Brandt Dubey, however, set up the Bruins with 1:48 of power play time to begin the second period.

It didn't take long for the Bruins to capitalize. Just 17 seconds into the power play, EJ Paddington fired a laser from the top of the right circle to give Austin a 1-0 lead. The momentum, however, was short-lived as Spencer Sasenbury responded for the Shamrocks, tying the game at 1-1 just two minutes later.

The Shamrocks then took the lead at the 6:10 mark in controversial fashion. Watertown's Grant Gardner appeared to use his hand to direct the puck into the net, prompting immediate protests from the Bruins. After a brief video review, the officials deemed there wasn't conclusive evidence to overturn the goal, giving the Shamrocks a 2-1 advantage.

The Bruins didn't back down. At 12:03 of the second period, Alex Laurenza buried a goal to even the score at 2-2. Laurenza, who had his 19-game point streak snapped just days earlier, finished the night with a goal and an assist, pushing his career totals to 92 points in 90 NAHL games.

Entering the third period tied 2-2, the Bruins aimed to keep their streak alive but struggled to generate consistent offensive opportunities. A tripping penalty on Evan Malkhassian at 11:05 put the Bruins on the penalty kill for only the second time all game. Nine seconds into the power play, Owen Chartier connected with Carter Sproule, firing a shot past Bruins goaltender Carl Axelsson for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

The victory was historic for the Shamrocks, marking their first-ever win over the Bruins. Despite the loss, Austin remains in second place in the Central Division standings with 49 points. The Bismarck Bobcats extended their lead in the division to three points after an overtime loss, while the Minot Minotauros closed the gap on the Bruins, sitting at 43 points.

The Bruins will have their chance at revenge when the Shamrocks visit Riverside Arena in Austin for Ag Weekend on January 17th and 18th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM both nights, and tickets are available at tickets.austinbruins.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.