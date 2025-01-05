Hat Tricks End Three-In-Three as Maine Hands Danbury a 5-2 Loss

January 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks fell to the Nordiques 5-2, with Niko Tournas and Kai Elkie netting a goal apiece. Crowshaw saved 35 out of 40 shots in his home debut, making some flashy saves throughout. Danbury is now tied in the season series with the Nordiques.

Danbury had a rough start in the opening frame, as Crowshaw unfortunately let one get past him 14:19 into the frame to make it 1-0 Nordiques. The next frame would not be much better, as the Nordiques grabbed two more goals to make a 3-0 lead. The Hat Tricks would get themselves on the board in the final frame, as they would go back and forth with Maine. Niko Tournas potted his 18th goal of the season, while Kai Elkie would close out the scoring in the contest. This is the fourth loss this new lineup has taken since their debut in December.

The Hat Tricks continue their six game homestand this weekend as they host the Elmira Aviators on Friday January, 10 and Saturday January, 11. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on both nights. You can buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

