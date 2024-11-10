Wings Fall to Austin Saturday Night

November 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wings took a 2-1 loss Saturday night against the Austin Bruins in a playoff style match-up for the Children's Miracle Network Jersey Auction Night.

Going into these games VS Austin, the Wings knew they were going to be playoff style games that would be low scoring. And both games over the weekend proved to be just that. Right away in the first period, it looked as though the Wings had scored, but the goal was reviewed and the call was not overturned. It would be the Augustana commit, Leonid Bulgkov who would get the Wings on the board first at the 15:30 mark of the first period with assists coming from Sebastian Lillsund and Brady Estabrook. Without any other scoring in the first, the Wings would have a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

The only scoring chance in the second would be for the Bruins on the power play, and it would be Ryan Lund who would find the back of the net. During an on-ice interview with Assistant Captain for the Wings, Nick Comfort, he explained that the team just needed to focus on them and ensure that they got pucks in deep.

Unfortunately though, they were not able to score on any of their big opportunities. Instead, the Bruins would take their first lead of the game at the 12:11 mark, EJ Paddington scoring that goal. The Wings would get a few more chances before the period would be over, but again, the score would remain the same. The Bruins would take the win, and they would split the weekend.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping 20 of 22.

Three stars for the night were Brady Estabrook (1 assist), Sebastian Lillsund (1 assist), and Leonid Bulgakov (1 goal).

The Wings will head to Minot to face the Minotauros for their first time this season next weekend November 15th and 16th. More information regarding those games can be found on our social media sites.

