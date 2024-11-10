Ice Wolves' Winning Streak Continues

November 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves secured victory in the shootout against the El Paso Rhinos to earn their fifth straight win. The first period saw no goals for either team. The Ice Wolves penalty kill stayed strong killing both powerplay opportunities for the Rhinos. The second period saw the Rhinos take the lead 4:58 into the period courtesy of Beckett Hinchsliff who scored his second of the weekend. Heading into the third period the Ice Wolves needed a goal and they found one from Ben Polomsky 5:40 into the period and the game would be tied 1-1. We would head to overtime which saw each team with a plethora of chances but both goaltenders would stand strong, and we would head to a shootout. During the shootout there would be no goals in the first three rounds and we went to sudden death. The fourth round saw Andrey Moskvitin, in his NAHL debut, score on Michael Manzi for the lead. Jackson Fuller kept the puck out of the net on all four shootout attempts and secured the Ice Wolves fifth straight victory.

The Ice Wolves will be back in action Nov. 22 & 23 at home against the Oklahoma Warriors both games at 6:30pm MT.

