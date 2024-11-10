Bruins Secure Comeback Victory Over Aberdeen

November 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







ABERDEEN, SD - The Austin Bruins (10-5-1-1) staged a two-goal comeback Saturday night to pick up three total points on the weekend against the Aberdeen Wings (11-4-0-0). The Bruins now sit tied for third in the central division with the Wings at 22 points.

Aberdeen's Owen Pitters thought he gave the Wings an early 1-0 lead after a wraparound chance early in the first period. After video review, it was determined the puck didn't cross the goal line and wasn't a goal. The Bruins fell behind late in the first period off of a Leonid Bulgakov goal at 15:30 into the opening frame,

The power play struggles continued early on for the Bruins, as the team went 0 for three on their first few chances. It wasn't until the fourth opportunity that a Ryan Lund shot from the blue line was deflected past Damon Cunningham by Emil Samuelsson to end the Bruins power play drought and tie the game at one a piece in the final minute of the second. The power play goal ends a five-game drought for the Bruins.

Both teams came out with a vengeance in the final frame of regulation, but neither seemed to be able to set anything up offensively. It wasn't until the 12-minute mark of the period that the Bruins would take their first lead of the game. Luc Malkhassian fed a pass right in front of the crease for EJ Paddington to bury the eventual game winner. The assist marked Malkhassian's league-leading 19th of the year.

A five-minute check to the head major from Bulgakov all but sealed the victory for the Bruins. While the black and gold couldn't add any insurance, the Wings were down a man for the final four minutes of the contest with only one shorthanded opportunity during the kill.

The Bruins are now 5-0-1-1 in their last seven games.

Austin returns back home on the 15th and 16th for Military Appreciation Weekend at Riverside Arena. All active-duty military members and veterans receive a free ticket to both games by showing a valid ID at the door. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting tickets.austinbruins.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.