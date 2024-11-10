Bruins Secure Comeback Victory Over Aberdeen
November 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Austin Bruins News Release
ABERDEEN, SD - The Austin Bruins (10-5-1-1) staged a two-goal comeback Saturday night to pick up three total points on the weekend against the Aberdeen Wings (11-4-0-0). The Bruins now sit tied for third in the central division with the Wings at 22 points.
Aberdeen's Owen Pitters thought he gave the Wings an early 1-0 lead after a wraparound chance early in the first period. After video review, it was determined the puck didn't cross the goal line and wasn't a goal. The Bruins fell behind late in the first period off of a Leonid Bulgakov goal at 15:30 into the opening frame,
The power play struggles continued early on for the Bruins, as the team went 0 for three on their first few chances. It wasn't until the fourth opportunity that a Ryan Lund shot from the blue line was deflected past Damon Cunningham by Emil Samuelsson to end the Bruins power play drought and tie the game at one a piece in the final minute of the second. The power play goal ends a five-game drought for the Bruins.
Both teams came out with a vengeance in the final frame of regulation, but neither seemed to be able to set anything up offensively. It wasn't until the 12-minute mark of the period that the Bruins would take their first lead of the game. Luc Malkhassian fed a pass right in front of the crease for EJ Paddington to bury the eventual game winner. The assist marked Malkhassian's league-leading 19th of the year.
A five-minute check to the head major from Bulgakov all but sealed the victory for the Bruins. While the black and gold couldn't add any insurance, the Wings were down a man for the final four minutes of the contest with only one shorthanded opportunity during the kill.
The Bruins are now 5-0-1-1 in their last seven games.
Austin returns back home on the 15th and 16th for Military Appreciation Weekend at Riverside Arena. All active-duty military members and veterans receive a free ticket to both games by showing a valid ID at the door. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting tickets.austinbruins.com.
