Anchorage Cruises To Second Night Win Against Minnesota

November 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines looked for redemption tonight, and redemption is what they got.

It was a game you just had to see in-person; with nine total goals scored, 39 penalty minutes recorded, and two ejections, the Sullivan Arena was buzzing the entire 60 minutes of play.

Five goals were recorded in the second period, which offset the scoreless first frame. The Wilderness opened with a quick goal just thirty seconds in, followed by a wraparound zinger from Cole Christian.

Two minutes later, Drew Nelson gave the Wolverines the lead, hitting top-shelf stick side.

The Wilderness stole the lead before the frame could finish, bringing the score to 3-2.

The Wolverines owned the third frame, tallying four goals within six minutes. Danny Bagnole bagged two goals three minutes apart, with Jakub Bednarik splitting Bagnole's two goals with one of his own.

After assisting Bagnole's second goal, Toby Carlson grabbed the Wolverines' last goal of the night, finalizing the score at 6-3.

Before the game could complete, rookie Xander Mullens found himself donnybrook-ing it next to the benches; taking on two Wilderness players before being ejected.

The two teams meet tomorrow for the tie-breaker game with a 4:00pm puck drop at the Sullivan Arena, doors will open at 3:00pm.

Kids 12 and under, active military and veterans GET FREE ADMISSION TO THIS SUNDAY'S GAME!!

