Windish Blasts 4 Homers in Landmark Performance

June 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Hogan Windish had a performance for the ages connecting for four home runs in a 9-4 win for the Arkansas Travelers over the Springfield Cardinals. After a walk in his first plate appearance, Windish homered in four consecutive at-bats off of four different pitchers. He drove in all nine of the Travelers' runs in the victory. His grand slam in the third inning put the Travs on top and they would not relinquish the lead. Peyton Alford was the winning pitcher out of the bullpen working 1.2 scoreless innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Windish connected for his first homer in more than a month and first of the night with the bases loaded in the third inning.

* Alford entered with the bases loaded in the fifth with one out and a five run lead. He permitted just one of three inherited runners to score and kept the Travs firmly in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, SB

* DH Hogan Windish: 4-4, BB, 4 runs, 4 HR, 9 RBI

News and Notes

* The four homer game by Windish was the 112th occurrence in Minor League Baseball history dating back to 1889 and the second in Travs history joining Tyrone Horne who hit four home runs on July 27, 1998.

* Windish joined Mike Greenwell of the Boston Red Sox in 1996 as the only known players in professional baseball history to drive in all nine of their team's runs.

* The game marked the beginning of the second half of the Texas League season.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Blas Castano (0-3, 3.30) starting against LHP Cooper Hjerpe (1-1, 5.87). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

